Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I Put Myself Over My Daughter

I made a decision for me so I can be better for her.

By

I’m struggling with the title of this, but I wanted this piece to reflect how I felt in the moment, not how I feel on reflection. And in the moment of deciding to go away to university on a full scholarship hundreds of miles from my hometown, I felt like I was failing my child.

And that was a tough pill to swallow. I was so committed to the idea of having a family that I dropped out of high school to move out with the mother of my daughter. We struggled through a year of my minimum wage jobs while living in a single room basement apartment. There were times I needed my uncle to buy me groceries. Embarrassing to admit, but true.

Halfway through that year, I signed up for night school and earned my final credit. By some blessing of the universe, I still had two scholarship offers on the table (I was a really good basketball player) and by the spring, I had to make a decision. Do I accept one of these scholarships? Or do I stay in Toronto and try to forge a career on a high school diploma?

I chose the former. I chose myself.

And I felt selfish for it. But in the end, I knew there was something bigger for me. At 19, I didn’t have the awareness to articulate what that calling was or that it was even a calling to begin with. I just felt in my heart that there was an entire world out there and if I wanted to find my place in it, I’d have to take this opportunity.

I cried when my bus pulled off from the terminal. My daughter’s mother was holding her and watching me go. In those last glimpses of my little girl, I thought she would forget me. She was only one and here I was disappearing for four years only coming home for a few weeks over the summers.

I didn’t even consider how my girlfriend would feel. She’s the mother of my daughter and I was leaving her too. She was only 18 and being asked to take care of our child on her own. My selfishness ran deep.

But I fought through all the doubt, anxiety and indecision I felt about leaving my daughter. I had an opportunity to better myself. To elevate my mind and hone my skills. Writing was still only a passion then. Going to university inspired me to turn it into a career.

On reflection, this is the single most important decision of my life. University is where I started and completed my first book. It’s where I met the professor who encouraged me to “keep writing” and prepared me for the long road ahead. University is where I came out of my shell and became more social. I found my tribe and it was an incredible experience.

The most important thing from my time in university was that my daughter and I continued to bond. All my concerns about her not knowing I was her father were all in my head. And once I graduated university, my physical presence in her life has been constant, including my having full-custody for the past four years.

Who knows where I would’ve ended up had I decided not to accept that scholarship. I’m glad I’ll never have to know. But in putting myself first, I’ve been able to create a life for my daughter that I never had for myself. More than that, I’ve been able to live my true calling. The fact that I’m a full-time writer sharing my stories and helping others share theirs is a blessing I owe to that single decision.

I’d be lying if I saw this exact outcome. But I’d also be lying if I didn’t admit that even as a 19 -year-old parent who dropped out of high school and was working minimum wage jobs, I felt something inside me calling me to be great. I listened to that voice even though it meant physically leaving my daughter. That fate or trust in myself is the reason I’m literally living my dream every day.

Kern Carter, Writer | Author | Creator of CRY Mag at CRY

Author of two novels and creator of CRY Mag, a platform to inspire and educate writers. I also ghostwrite books for those who are ready to share their stories.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Path to Scholarships® Dare to Dream Great Dreams with 5 Steps!

by Rey Rey Rodriguez
Community//

True Grit: How Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Teacher, Amy Kenny, Helps Transform A Day of Horror Into a Day of Healing

by Phil La Duke
Community//

Who’s the Bravest of Them All? Single Moms

by Aimee Stern

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.