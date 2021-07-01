Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I Needed to Fail to Learn

Failure is a Harsh Teacher, But One That I Needed

Courtesy: Pang Yuhao
It would have been easy to get caught up in the fervor over my medical school graduation last May. Family and friends stood by proudly as I received my degree. We took multi-generational photos with my inspirational grandmother, a retired nurse. Local news outlets paid attention: I was a neighborhood kid “making good,” who’d completed a pipeline program for high schoolers underrepresented in healthcare, about to embark on an OB-GYN residency at a hospital near her hometown.  

Not reported was that I had to repeat my first year of medical school. 

It was my first experience with failure. I’d had a long run of successes, considering that my family and community had been cheering me on as a top student since preschool, so this stung. I can’t recall hearing anyone say that failure has come to them at a good time, but this felt especially…not good, like I’d been fired from a job before applying for it.  

I didn’t know exactly how to restart, but I knew I didn’t want this to stall my dream of becoming a physician. It’s tempting to write that I didn’t want my failure to define me. The truth? I’d be fine with that now, because accepting my academic shortcomings opened my eyes to other failures—sometimes unacceptable failures. I realized I had the ability, and often an obligation, to repair them. 

As a medical school student, sometimes I saw patients whose first language wasn’t English waiting for appointments because it took time to access translation services. I saw patients sense providers’ impatience in those moments. I started grabbing the phone or my tablet to cue up translators before appointments to smooth the way, hopefully cutting short the unintentional marginalization that can result from a language barrier. 

I also paid close attention to large-scale failures, as our country grappled simultaneously with the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of George Floyd. As the pandemic ravaged areas that looked like my hometown, it exposed the long-time failures of a nation: racism, the inability hear each other, a lack of equity and opportunity, and gaping disparities. 

These facts compelled me to act because I didn’t want to fail myself, my family and my community. 

So I raised my voice and stood with my fellow medical students of color to discuss these ongoing failures, and how they manifest at the medical school and beyond. I learned that my heart is with those whose voices are ignored, heightening my responsibility to myself and my community to reach change-makers.

Ultimately, my medical school do-over has heightened my responsibility to be a change-maker in my own life, and in the lives of my patients. It’s not too soon for me to embrace the perspective it offers because it highlights what I need to do differently personally and professionally. And it will make me a better physician because I know how to face down, and manage, my weaknesses. 

Academic failure was tough, but it allowed me to rebuild in a way that I can hopefully share with others as we all, inevitably, face failure. Failure is a harsh teacher—but one that perhaps I needed—and one that I now, willingly and humbly, accept. 

    Britney Nathan, MD, OB-GYN resident at North Shore University Hospital

    Britney Nathan, MD, is an OB-GYN resident at North Shore University Hospital and a graduate of the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. She was part of the inaugural class of the Medical Scholars Pipeline Program, an intensive summer enrichment course that provides practical health care experience to teens from underserved areas with high academic achievement and a strong interest in health care. Dr. Nathan received her BS in Health Science through Hofstra University's competitive BS/MD dual-degree program. She has mentored others and taught chemistry to rising college sophomores, founded the Hofstra chapter of the Minority Association of Pre-health Students (MAPS) and is a liaison for the MAPS Region IX (New York, New Jersey) with the Student National Medical Association.

