I Make Superheroes for a Living

I reached out for help when suffering from depression. I not only found help, I found a whole new career.

By

Before I suffered from depression, I spent years working for software startups and marketing agencies in the UK, Australia, and the US. I enjoyed the work, the lifestyle, and the people, but I never felt I was really producing anything. Startups often flare and burn out, or are consumed by a larger corporation. Marketing campaigns spread around the internet before being overshadowed by something newer and shinier. I didn’t feel that anything I produced had a lasting impact.

Depression set in after the birth of my son, and my condition was something it took me over a year to acknowledge. When I finally sought help it wasn’t because I thought the treatment would work, it was because I recognized that my only options were therapy or imminent self-destruction.

But it did work. And, no matter how hopeless the depression can make things seem, therapy can always help improve things. So if you’re suffering, please, reach out. Therapy armed me with coping skills and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques that helped me recover and have helped me avoid remission since.

A Moment of Change

I felt that, if I’d had these skills before, they would have given me the tools and the language to know I was struggling and to reach out sooner. I wanted to find a way to share them with others. With people who may or may not have been in therapy, but who could use them to make incremental improvements to their mental health.

A chance conversation with a friend over calzones led me to creating Cards for Calm. Cards for Calm is a therapy tool that uses mindfulness and CBT techniques to help combat anxiety and negative thinking. A deck of cards, it helps people develop pre-prepared, positive responses to stressful situations so they’re ready to meet anxiety with calmness and strength.

Origin Story

Unsure if anyone else would be interested in the idea, I decided to crowdsource the printing of the first decks. I was surprised when the Kickstarter was funded. I was amazed when, selling them on Amazon, mental health professionals and educators began using them with their clients.

I was staggered when it sold over 11,000 copies.

As sales increased, I noticed it was being used by a growing number of teachers, guidance counselors, social workers, child therapists. I hadn’t designed the deck thinking it would be something used with children, so I set about creating a version tailored specifically for their needs. I wanted to take those same therapy techniques and present them in a way that was accessible and engaging to children.

What’s Your Superpower?

Imaginhero takes the same approach as Cards for Calm, but presents those cognitive behavioral therapy techniques using a relatable framework of superheroes and storytelling. Dealing with people telling you you’re not good enough? Block their negativity with your force field! Feeling negative thoughts creep up on you? Freeze them in your tracks with your freeze breath!

Imaginhero helps children visualize the emotional and social challenges they face and equips them with an arsenal of superpowers with which to overcome them.

To Infinity, and Beyond!

Imaginhero led me to create other resources for educators. There are classroom worksheets that use superhero imagery to help students learn how they can manage their emotions, or how to respond to a situation with empathy. I started a podcast, Superhero Training, a series of guided visualizations that help children focus on breath work while imagining they are honing a superpower.

A Superhero Career

I wasn’t expecting therapy to change my life. I certainly wasn’t expecting it to give me a new career, and I never dreamed it would give me a career doing something I genuinely loved. That would help make a difference in people’s lives. And I really wasn’t expecting it to give me a career where I could read superhero comics to my son and tell myself I was working.

And when people ask my son what I do for a living, he tells them I help kids be superheroes.

Profile Picture

Stuart Fitzwilliam, Runner. Writer. Creator of Imaginhero.com and CardsForCalm.com. British-Australian in Southern California.

You can find out more at imaginhero.com.

Twitter: twitter.com/imaginhero

Facebook: facebook.com/Imaginhero

