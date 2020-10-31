I love helping Mothers

Children are a blessing and bring joy to our lives but they can have a significant toll on the female body.

Dr. Eddy Dona is an Australia’s plastic surgeon specializing in reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries.

“The stretching of the stomach muscles and skin, thighs, breasts, and other areas throughout pregnancy leads to stretch marks, excess fatty tissue and loose sagging skin,” Dr. Dona said.

“Many women would love to reverse the changes to their bodies caused by pregnancy, so they opt for the mummy makeover.”

According to Dr.Dona a mummy makeover refers to a combination of procedures meant to curb the effects of pregnancy that are irreversible through diet and exercise alone. He has answered the questions he receives most commonly from mums who have tried everything to get their pre-pregnancy bodies back.

What is a mummy makeover?

Post-pregnancy procedures designed to reclaim your pre-pregnancy body are dubbed as mummy makeovers.

“The tummy and breasts are the typical areas of the body affected by pregnancy. So, a mummy makeover typically involves a combination of a tummy tuck with a breast rejuvenation procedure such as a breast lift and/or augmentation. However, a mummy makeover is not a specific procedure and can include any combination of procedures to address the many other changes to the body often caused by pregnancy,” Dr. Dona explained.

“Mummy makeovers are becoming increasingly popular – in fact, I have seen a spike in clients booking consultations since COVID. A survey done by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons found that if costs were not an issue, most mothers said they would consider a mummy makeover.”

Who is a mummy makeover for?

“As the name gives away, a mummy makeover is for post-pregnancy women looking to restore their body to its former glory. A mummy makeover is not just for young mums; some women wait several years before deciding to treat themselves.

“When considering a mummy makeover, I encourage all women to allow their post-pregnancy body time to recover fully – three to six months after breastfeeding is preferable. Ideally, the person needs to have reached a stable post-pregnancy weight that they are happy with.”

What does a mummy makeover involve?

According to Dr. Dona, the body goes through a lot of changes during pregnancy. The most common concerns he sees from patients include lack of breast volume, stretch marks, loose skin around the abdomen, and excess fat.