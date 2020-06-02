Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I learned to be at ease with my surroundings.

While I was busy catching up with my office and mundane life before Corona came in, I often felt the need of taking a long break. I use to daydream for scenarios wherein I would find myself doing nothing. Just be still and calm either at my home or somewhere far off in the Himalayas. […]

By
A much needed break or a lifetime learning?
A much needed break or a lifetime learning?

While I was busy catching up with my office and mundane life before Corona came in, I often felt the need of taking a long break. I use to daydream for scenarios wherein I would find myself doing nothing. Just be still and calm either at my home or somewhere far off in the Himalayas. All these dreams were like an ocean with still waves, impossible yet fascinating. Anybody who comes up my way, I would be preaching high on these notes.

“I want a break.”

“I want to go away from here.”

“The work doesn’t interest me anymore.”

“Will I be able to run off someday?”

Fast forward to life now when Corona has spread widely and now more than a need to be home is the necessity to be inside.

I was lucky enough to travel before corona could make the governments impose lockdown and reached my home. For so long I have been wanting to visit my home, and stay with parents. Finally, I feel so happy the day I realized it has to be here for the next few months.

Initial days were so full of life, catching moments with my younger sister, helping mom in her daily chores. It felt as if I am the luckiest person on the planet, to have spent time with the family again. For all those who don’t know me, I would say I miss being at home so much. I initially struggled a lot to stay away. But as they say, life somehow brings you at being peaceful with it, I also fell for it. Today I juggle between staying in hostels to a friend’s house and managing my work life too.

As the days went by, I started feeling stressed out and sleep-deprived. To this day I was in a notion of “Home! I won’t be struggling through sleep and stress.” To my disappointment, this isn’t the case. I’m home and still stressed. I suffered from severe headaches and sleepless nights. I wasn’t able to judge myself being in this. I came in running here not to feel the same as my work city. But how is it possible to have suffered here too? I pondered through days and nights to find a still place to hold my negative thoughts from falling.

Was this break really a journey towards seeking the ultimate truth of my conscience?

Up until a day, I found the real reason behind my quirkiness.

To be at peace, to be calm and still, to be free from thoughts crushing your mind, you have to first win the treaty between your thoughts and mind. Winning doesn’t mean you excel over the reigns of mind but it indicates the leveling of patience you hold within over the thoughts that brainstorm you with the constant juggling mind.

Somehow now I could relate to philosophical quotes and most authentic speakers, about how you can be still and yet doing so many things. I use to always wonder how can I be at rest when there’s so much going in and around me? The thought of being in harmony with the surroundings would scare me down to goosebumps. The so strong and mighty emotion discoursing the negative outcomes of the present situation never let me pacify. 

During the lockdown and the post corona era we are going to enter, I learned this skill. The skill of having you control the thought process and re-organizing them with your current pace is a lifetime learning.

I learned how patience can always be the key to my problems. 

I learned how staying focused on a goal and not getting carried away helps in improving your productivity. 

I learned how routines could be promoting healthy habits no matter how mundane they sound. 

If that’s what you have been struggling through, I can help you like I help myself.

Surroundings, situations, and time can never favor us by molding itself to our greater good, but if we could learn how to perceive them for stirring in positivity, we are better off than those who never started! 

Thanks for reading!

Do reach out with your thoughts and feedback!

Meet you in the comment section.

Princy Lalawat, Analyst || Creative Writer at Cognizant || Medium

A writer born out of a passion to weave stories that a person could relate to.

I write stories on how life treats us, it's experiences and our ways to handle this 4 letter word: "Life".

My aim is to touch the hearts of all those who could understand my metaphors and relate their life with my ways.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Mindset shift.” With Penny Bauder & Jessica Naziri

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Photo by Hannah Olinger
Community//

After Becoming a Mom, I Gave Up My Dream Job To Work As A Nanny

by Rebecca Ann Price
The first step is always the hardest, and always the most liberating.
Community//

Vipassana meditation should be on your bucket list before you die.

by Girlnextdoorbooks.com

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.