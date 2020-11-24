Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I Know It’s Hard

I know it’s hard. Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. A holiday without the pressures of gift giving, a day without pressure in general. Simply getting together, sharing favorite foods, traditions, laughter and gratitude. I would spend weeks shopping, prepping and cooking – making sure each person had one of their favorite dishes. Back in […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
outdoor fire and reading

I know it’s hard. Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. A holiday without the pressures of gift giving, a day without pressure in general. Simply getting together, sharing favorite foods, traditions, laughter and gratitude. I would spend weeks shopping, prepping and cooking – making sure each person had one of their favorite dishes.

Back in March, who could have ever imagined that COVID-19 would still be wreaking havoc on our Thanksgiving traditions?

For the first time in our 36 years together, my husband and I will be alone for Thanksgiving, It is incredibly sad that we will not be with our grown children, friends and family, but it is not worth the risk to any of us. We will have a nice dinner, and if weather permits, we’ll have an outdoor fire  while reading either David Baldacci’s or John Grisham’s latest novels (one of my favorite things to do!)

I’m hearing from so many people “I am feeling all of this.” Friends, these “all over the place” feelings are natural given all that we are trying to process/deal with in 2020. Please don’t judge yourself for feeling flaky, having trouble focusing, feeling more tired that usual.  These are all natural reactions to your brain having to work 10x harder.

Rather than focusing on the losses, I am trying to prop myself up and focus on living for today. In my book “Goodbye Anxiety, Hello Freedom,” I have a technique “What’s right, right now?”

What’s right, right now for me is that I am so grateful that we are healthy, we have a nice home, plenty of food…so many do not.

What’s right, right now for you?

Maria Shriver, in her Sunday Paper shared her version of recovery meetings “Just for Today” prayer:

” Stop worrying about a day that hasn’t even happened yet, she said. Focus on today, then get to tomorrow and do it all over again.”

“Just for today, I’m going to focus on the fact that I’m still going to have Thanksgiving dinner. I’m not going to think about the way it used to be. I’m going to focus instead on what it can be.”

Just for today, what can you focus on?

Download 5 of the 35 techniques from my book “Goodbye Anxiety, Hello Freedom” free!

Originally published at StephanieDalfonzo.com

Stephanie Dalfonzo | Thrive Global

Stephanie Dalfonzo, Integrative Hypnotist | Coach | Author of "Goodbye Anxiety, Hello Freedom"

I've spent more than 20 years researching holistic, natural and scientifically ways to calm stress, anxiety and fear.

I work with individuals and teams to protect their emotional health and build resilience.

My two adult children, Crissi and Greg, are making their mark in the world, and live in Connecticut with Michael, my husband of over 30 years and our 2 rescue dogs, Maggie and Claire.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Shutterstock
Well-Being//

These Non-traditional Thanksgiving Recipes Will Inspire New Creative Traditions

by Marina Khidekel
Community//

Grief During the Holidays | 5 Tips for Healing and Finding Joy

by Annette Hines

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.