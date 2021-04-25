Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I just want to win hearts with my craft Monis Khan

Meet Monis Khan on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Monis khan
After gaining experience in theatres he decided to shift to Mumbai the city of dreams. He had no contacts and the struggle was real. But he never gave up hope. He might have started low profile but his journey from soap advertisements to a promising character in his first feature film Consequence Karma made it all worth, Working in the industry he made contacts and finally his hardwork gave him recognition. He says he doesn’t knows if all producers are same but Dodi khan is one of his favourite. He motivated him and is a very humble person.

Journeys are always special, Ups and downs will always be a part of any journey but in order to achieve what we want we have to face these with grace and positivity, Monis khan is such a star who took time, worked hard and reached the Bollywood Industry as a shining star. His career started with theatres and lead him to work crime shows such as Savdhan India, Crime alert, khakee,Crime stories etc. He also did a few daily soaps and advertisements until the date where he got selected by Shadab Ahmad for his Upcoming Film Orio with Freedy Daruwala. He says it is all worth every moment he has spent working till date, Born in Meerut, he was always passionate to fulfill his dreams. He has worked very hard to achieve where he has reached.
He finished his Mass communication from Amity, Unieversity, Noida and did theatre from Sree Ram Centre,Delhi.


Monis is a person who never forgets the people who have been there form him throughout his journey. As his grandfathers teachings he has never forgotten his roots and is always greatful to the people who have supported him. He has always loved, reflected and been thankful to his parents who have been his pillars. He also never forgets to mention his friend Shadab Ahmad who he truely respects amd appreciates for everything he has done for him. All he wishes that in future whoever is a part of his journey always supports him for his hardwork and patience.

