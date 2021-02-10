Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I hope you have a terrible day

This morning my darling said to me, “I hope you have a terrible day.” So this is pushback from her. She’s 17. She’s doing year 12. She’s got some demands. And I say demands because I really mean that, not requests. So I’ve put some boundaries in place for her,  one of which was you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This morning my darling said to me, “I hope you have a terrible day.” So this is pushback from her. She’s 17. She’s doing year 12. She’s got some demands. And I say demands because I really mean that, not requests.

So I’ve put some boundaries in place for her,  one of which was you can do one sleepover a month. The pushback was, “Are you kidding?”

This is just after I’ve handed her her homemade lunch full of nutritious, organic ingredients, and she scowls and then she looks at me, “I hope you have a terrible day.”

In the past, this would have sent me into an internal turmoil dialogue, ranting inside, “How dare she say this? I’ve just made her lunch. I just got up early. I’ve paid for food. I’m paying for her school fees.” All of this sort of stuff would have been going on. You know, “All I’m doing is trying to help her. Aargh, aargh, aargh.”

So a big battle in my head, which would have made me pretty distressed because you know, it’s a bit hard, isn’t it, when someone says to you, “I hope you have a terrible day.” It’s pretty personal. But I also know the beauty of metacognition. So metacognition is when you can think about your thoughts. Okay? Remember our thoughts are just connections between two neurons. That’s all they are. Some of them are true. Some of them aren’t. What we have with metacognition is look at our thoughts objectively.

So that dialogue started with, particularly as I’ve just made her lunch, and I’m now I’m running late for work. So it started with, “Oh, I’ve just made you lunch and I’m running late for work. And you now said this to me.” 

And then my brain goes, “Hang on. So she’s 17. It is her job as a 17-year-old to be exploring the boundaries.”

Now, we’ve been really lucky. Both our girls have been really pretty diligent, reasonable kids. We haven’t had to do a lot of pushback. So she’s never really had many occasions where we’ve said no. In the past couple of weeks, I’ve been saying no quite a lot to her.

So of course in her mind, she thinks I’m just the devil. But in my mind, I know that I am helping her. Because there is no point in enabling her to do everything she wants in the hope that that transaction will be exchanged for just a pleasant life. 

Does that make sense? So I’m prepared to put up with a little bit of conflict to enforce that boundary.

What I’m now doing, and it’s not perfect. It could be a bit better. But what I’m doing is taking the emotion out of it. So when she says to me, “I hope you have a terrible day,” it’s not actually personal. It’s her venting against the decisions that I’ve made in the only way she can. Because as a 17-year-old, she doesn’t have a lot of power. She’s got no money. She can’t drive. She really has no ability to be able to assert her independence. So she just pushes back with that raging statement.

So the good thing… The reason I’m telling you this  is that in the past, I would have hated this and gone, “Oh, stop it. I’m going to go and have chocolate. I’m going to have cake. There’s biscuits at morning tea. Bugger it. I’ve done all of this for you, and this is what’s happening.” And ranting in that uncomfortable feeling that I had, I would have fixed that feeling with food.

So two things that I’m happy with myself about. 

One is, I already know I don’t need food to fix that uncomfortable  feeling. 

Two is, I already know that I don’t need to engage in that dialogue with her. That this is just a normal teenage behaviour. And as a normal teenager, I’m expecting her to do that. So when I’m expecting it, it changes the paradigm, if you like.  I’m ready and waiting for her to push back, well, then it’s like, “Oh, right, okay. Well, this is her just pushing back. It’s fine. I don’t need to worry. I don’t need to do anything. I don’t need to even engage in it. She’s just venting. It’s not about me.”

When that happens, the whole episode just gets diffused. It’s now a nothing episode. “I hope you have a terrible day,”  is not about me. Not about me at all, and I don’t need to make it about me.

So my loves, I am going to have a super day. I often have super days. I really do. Some days my days are long. Sometimes they’re tiring. But I am going to have a super day because at the end of the day, the only person that gets to determine how I feel about my day is me.

I am in charge. I’ve got the power. I am a superwoman because I am in charge of my emotions. Now my darling 17-year-old isn’t yet. And again, part of that is her brain still developing. She doesn’t have a great amount of control about her emotions. They  just sort of vomit out of her like a volcano. But I do. I have control, I’m a grownup. And I know that the only person who can determine how my day goes is me.

So my loves, have a wonderful day. 

Dr Lucy

Real Life Medicine

rlmedicine.com

    Real Life Medicine

    Dr Lucy Burns, Dr | Lifestyle Medicine Physician | Weight Management Expert at Real Life Medicine

    Dr Lucy Burns is an Australian Doctor with a passion for helping her patients lose weight and optimise their health. She is an expert in the hormonal model of obesity and a behaviour change specialist

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Rising Star Claire Sully: “Definitely keep your family close and be with people who keep you as grounded as possible; I think it’s very easy to get caught up in the LA Lifestyle and go down the wrong path”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Leaders Rising: Laura Wallace

    by Judy York
    Community//

    Rising Star Precious Chong: “Let’s cultivate more places where more diverse voices and people can feel seen and heard and their stories valued”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.