I HIRED a person over 50.

I HIRED a person over 50. You can't imagine the resistance I had to overcome. The HR manager was not impressed. She said he "won't fit into our culture," "he is overqualified." etc. I had to put my foot down to get him hired.Everyone is looking for that 18 year old with 20 years experience.He […]

I HIRED a person over 50. You can’t imagine the resistance I had to overcome. The HR manager was not impressed. She said he “won’t fit into our culture,” “he is overqualified.” etc. I had to put my foot down to get him hired.

Everyone is looking for that 18 year old with 20 years experience.

He was one of the best hires I ever made. He made a huge difference for the company. You can’t Google Experience. Employers if you want good talent you need to be considering the “Overqualified” candidates.

Our society needs to change. All that should matter is if the candidate has the right skills and attitude to do the job. It’s time to stop discrimination on the grounds of a person’s age.

Brigette Hyacinth, Author & Keynote Speaker

Brigette Hyacinth is a global keynote speaker on Leadership, Management, Artificial Intelligence and Digital transformation

