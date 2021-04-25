Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I HIRED a Candidate with a 3 year Employment gap.

I HIRED a Candidate with a 3 year employment gap. Candidate was talented and cleared all rounds of interview. When I asked the candidate, do you have any questions? Candidate said, “Why didn’t you grill me more about my employment gap? I simply replied, “Being on both sides of the interview process gave me a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I HIRED a Candidate with a 3 year employment gap. Candidate was talented and cleared all rounds of interview. When I asked the candidate, do you have any questions?

Candidate said, “Why didn’t you grill me more about my employment gap?

I simply replied, “Being on both sides of the interview process gave me a different perspective. Life happens. Once you have the skills and right attitude for the job, that’s my main focus. Someone took a chance on me and I am going to take a chance on you.”

I have learned over the years if you want the best talent, stop looking for perfection. It does not exist! Resumes don’t perform jobs. it’s people – so hire people and not resumes.

Brigette Hyacinth, Author & Keynote Speaker

Brigette Hyacinth is a global keynote speaker on Leadership, Management, Artificial Intelligence and Digital transformation

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

CareerPlug Human Resources Hiring Strategies
Community//

How Companies Identify Talent with Natalie Morgan of CareerPlug & Kage Spatz

by Kage Spatz
Community//

How to Avoid Landmines and Crickets on Job Interviews

by Marianne Messina
Community//

What type of Resume should I use?

by Gregory Haynes

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.