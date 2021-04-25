I HIRED a Candidate with a 3 year employment gap. Candidate was talented and cleared all rounds of interview. When I asked the candidate, do you have any questions?

Candidate said, “Why didn’t you grill me more about my employment gap?

I simply replied, “Being on both sides of the interview process gave me a different perspective. Life happens. Once you have the skills and right attitude for the job, that’s my main focus. Someone took a chance on me and I am going to take a chance on you.”

I have learned over the years if you want the best talent, stop looking for perfection. It does not exist! Resumes don’t perform jobs. it’s people – so hire people and not resumes.