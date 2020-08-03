Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I Help People …

I inspire them to trust their INTUITION Intuition sounds tricky doesn’t it? Yet actually it’s a straight forward, honest and freedom inducing tool that gets you where you intend to go. I love how this word came up in a mastermind group this week, leading me to explore it further with my coach and other […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I inspire them to trust their INTUITION

Intuition sounds tricky doesn’t it? Yet actually it’s a straight forward, honest and freedom inducing tool that gets you where you intend to go.

I love how this word came up in a mastermind group this week, leading me to explore it further with my coach and other people to hear each interpretation or perception of this word.

One definition found through an internet search says this:

in·tu·i·tion a thing that one knows or considers likely from instinctive feeling rather than conscious reasoning.

There are a number of definitions on the internet, and every person I asked has a slightly different perception, making intuition even more fascinating. I could go into all of the variations, but what’s truly key here is how you learn to tap into your own and let it work for you. Some may call it magic, I call it your super power.

Once you decide to listen to your intuition or as I sometimes say, listen to your gut, you learn it is spot on over 90% of the time. The trick is trusting it and going with what it’s telling you.

Some examples that came up this week for me and others: choosing something as simple was what to order from a menu, which puppy or kitten to pick at the shelter, deciding on which job, career or company to go with, dating choices and so many more.

What happens when we listen for that inner soulful voice? Something makes sense, there’s an inner knowing, the answer is clear. And when we choose based on this ‘knowing’ we feel a sense of freedom, we don’t need to analyze, overanalyze, research any further, we can make our decision and move on with confidence and clarity.

So with all this said, why don’t we always follow what our gut is telling us? As unique individuals, there are a number of reasons, such as lack of trust, past events, inability to act on our feelings, unwillingness to feel our emotions, fear.

The work we do together is designed to help you discover your limits and reason, understand it and clear it out of the way for you. This progress will allow you to feel comfortable in your space of ‘knowing’ and take a chance on trusting yourself. You know what choices to make, you only need to learn to rely on your own trustworthy instincts

Email me to learn more about tapping into your extraordinary intuitive sense.

photo by Helena Lopes

Susan Hilger, Founder Susan J Coaching

Founder of Susan J Coaching, an entrepreneur, artist and free spirit, specializing in creating confidence through authenticity, one on one as well as team calls.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Using Tarot and The Like to Overcome Your Own Logic

by Antonio Manuel Chavira
Community//

Intuition: The Lost Art of Medicine (And How To Get It Back)

by Dr. Cynthia Li
Wisdom//

The Power of the Hunch: When Your Inner Voice Speaks, Shut Up and Listen

by Arianna Huffington

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.