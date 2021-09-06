I Help Experts Launch Impact-Driven Lifestyle Businesses” :Nathan Nazareth

What you need to know about 20-year-old student, 7-figure E-commerce Entrepreneur Nathan Nazareth

E-Commerce has changed the way people buy all over the world. Customers can compare the prices of different sellers and buy products online. E-commerce has contributed to the growth of many small and large businesses throughout the world. The industry has undergone great changes in the past decade alone. What started as a fad quickly turned into necessity. Entrepreneurs like Nathan Nazareth have taken e-commerce to a whole new level with the help of new technologies and trends in the market. As a result of his hardworking and intelligent business decisions, Nathan has become a multi-7 figure e-business owner by the ripe age of 20.

How did Nathan Nazareth start his journey?

Nathan Nazareth is a 20-year old entrepreneur who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia. He’s always had an entrepreneurial spirit but didn’t have a concrete idea for a business until he experienced the feeling of having a drained bank account and pulling back from so many things that he desired. With this realization, he began incessantly searching for profitable business models and ways to make money online. However, he got the breakthrough in 2019, when Nathan began his freshman year at the University of Victoria. He packed up and moved away from his home in Richmond, British Columbia to prepare for university life. It was a difficult but necessary experience that allowed him to become more independent and self-sufficient. Nathan became familiar with the industry, watching YouTube videos and reading blog posts about social media marketing. Becoming an expert in this field over time, he decided to start his own company.

He needed something that could allow him to be paid for his knowledge without requiring upfront costs, which is why he decided to create an SMMA or Social Media Marketing Agency.

After receiving his first 2,000 dollars per month package from a local business, Nathan realized that he was on to something and that he could start making money online. A year after, and with only one more employee than the start of his journey, he realized that he was able to run a highly profitable business with more than 10 impressive clients. However, a client helped him in expanding his business even more. Therefore, he started Dropshiping and earned handsome amounts of money and then later shifted to e-commerce.

What are the achievements of Nathan Nazareth?

Fast forward to a year later, and Nathan is multiple 7-figure entrepreneur with over three businesses,

sharing his story and experience across social media for others to follow. He is by no means finished or anywhere close, but he does have a bulletproof, war-tested method of Dropshiping and e-commerce that can take a beginner and turn them into a pro in a matter of 1 month.

What are the goals of Nathan Nazareth?

Nathan’s long-term goal is to reform the education system and teach people all the things they never got the opportunity to learn. His goal is to help people reach financial freedom and independence. He wants to connect with people through his Instagram and YouTube

.