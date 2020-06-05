Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I Hear You

From one mother to all mothers

By

I cannot understand; that is what they say.

Understand the hurt, the tears, the pain.

I’ve tried so hard for years to hear,

What lies beneath a mother’s fear.

There is no way to move on,

Unless we hear her unborn son.

Who is asking for freedom,

Peace and equal rights.

Asking for less political fights.

Asking only for his unalienable rights!

His mother carries him with pride in her womb,

But yet, too many mothers have cried at their tombs.

Wake up! I say to myself each morn,

The time has come for a new political storm.

He is a son, like mine; James and John,

He deserves what they have, not a police baton.

Wake up! I say to all my friends,

This cannot go away until injustice ends.

Do not sleep, do not rest,

It is time to make his future the best.  

    Joan Viscardi

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Unstoppable: Anton “DJ Hear No Evil” Abraham has shown the world that being deaf can’t hold him back from succeeding in the music world

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Courtesy of michelangeloop/Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    What Girl Scouts Can Teach Us About Networking

    by Kristy Wallace
    Community//

    One walk, five photos

    by Erin Partridge

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.