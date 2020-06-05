I Hear You

I cannot understand; that is what they say.

Understand the hurt, the tears, the pain.

I’ve tried so hard for years to hear,

What lies beneath a mother’s fear.

There is no way to move on,

Unless we hear her unborn son.

Who is asking for freedom,

Peace and equal rights.

Asking for less political fights.

Asking only for his unalienable rights!

His mother carries him with pride in her womb,

But yet, too many mothers have cried at their tombs.

Wake up! I say to myself each morn,

The time has come for a new political storm.

He is a son, like mine; James and John,

He deserves what they have, not a police baton.

Wake up! I say to all my friends,

This cannot go away until injustice ends.

Do not sleep, do not rest,

It is time to make his future the best.