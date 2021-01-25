“I have seen the power of mental health recovery firsthand” With Dr. Amr Beltagui & Leo Cook

Dr. Amr Beltagui studied and gained a Medical Degree at the University of Alexandria.

As a fully qualified Medical Doctor MD, he went on to specialize and completed a psychiatry residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo and is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He is also a member of the American Psychiatric Association and Clinical TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Society.

As a staff Psychiatrist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, he built on his experience before relocating to California as a core faculty member for the UCLA-Kern Psychiatry Residency Program. This included mentoring psychiatry residents and Medical students.

In his own words,’ Dr. Beltagui has

It is this passion to support his patients realize their own potential and lead fulfilling lives by breaking the chains of depression and anxiety disorders that led Dr. Beltagui to train as a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapist and open the New Dawn TMS Psychiatry Treatment Center, Los Angeles at the beginning of 2019.

Adding TMS to his treatment portfolio declaring

As he says, Dr. Beltagui is dedicated to continually developing his own experience and abilities in keeping well-informed of up-to-date research and initiatives in increasing mental wellbeing ensuring that all his patients have access to the absolute best treatments, therapies, and equipment on offer.

Dr. Beltagui wants more than his patient’s recovery; he wants them to flourish and thrive.

What did you want to be when you grew up and why?

I think I wasn’t sure what I wanted to be until my senior year in high school.

Name a book that changed your life and why?

I wouldn’t say that there was a single book that changed my life, but most of my favorite books happen to be autobiographies.

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

My parents always encouraged me and pushed me to do better. They always challenged me academically in all aspects of my life and supported me in my endeavors. It is because of them that I am where I am today.

When did you first become interested in medicine?

I decided I wanted to be a doctor in my senior year in high school.

What drew you to study as a doctor?

Certainly the desire to help others, but also an interest in how the human body, especially the brain, works.

Why did you choose both medicine and psychiatry?

I wanted to combine my interest in biology and chemistry with that in the social sciences. I also felt that learning about patients’ lives and making an impact on those lives were two of the most fulfilling aspects of my interactions with patients.

Would you describe yourself as passionate about mental health recovery and why?

I have worked with many patients, who were able to utilize help to overcome their mental health issues and went on to do great things with their lives. I have seen the power of mental health recovery first hand, so yes, I’m very passionate about mental health recovery.

Have you ever personally experienced mental health issues?

No, but should I, I would be the first to seek help.

What frustrates you?

Intermittent WiFi connection, forgetting passwords, and cell phone updates.

How do you deal with failure?

I remember what one of my elementary school teachers once said: “You Never Fail Until You Stop Trying,” and try again.

What gives you a sense of fulfillment?

Helping people, seeing them get better, and making an impact on their lives.

You are clearly passionate about Transcranial Magnetic stimulation, why?

It’s an exciting new treatment that provides hope for countless people with treatment-resistant depression for whom medications have proven to be ineffective or side effects from medications have proven to be intolerable.

How do you protect your staff and yourself from mental health stress as an inevitable part of your service provision?

We do “wellness time”, where we go out for lunch or go bowling together, every so often.

In an ideal world, what would be your overall ambition for mental health recovery?

I would like to see everyone, regardless of where they live, what they look like, or how much they make, receive the mental health treatment that would allow them to reach their full potential.

What charities do you support and why?

Of course, mental health-related charities, but also charities for disadvantaged children. Since adverse childhood experiences are associated with poor mental health outcomes, I believe that helping disadvantaged children ultimately leads to them having happier, healthier lives as adults.

What is the best way our readers can find you?

If you’re local to the Los Angeles area, visit the address or call the number below:

New Dawn TMS Psychiatry

640 S San Vicente Blvd, Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90048-4654

323-424-4593