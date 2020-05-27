I have found one of the strangest games to be the ultimate fun distraction during the lockdown

I’ll admit I have struggled during this time of staying at home and social distancing. I never really considered myself a very social person before the crisis and somewhat of a homebody, but there is something about being made to stay at home that has made me antsy. I am blessed and thankful for my health, but I have grappled with the downtime. I have not found walking around my neighborhood or binging on Netflix to be as interesting during this COVID-19 lockdown as others. The tiger documentary had me for a while, but around episode 4, I felt like I was slowing down to look at an accident, and I needed to take a shower. But I found something that has piqued my interest that is both fun and interesting to play that is helped me get through both sports and social isolation.

First, let me say I am not a sports nut or one of those crazy Fantasy League people that track every stat from every player in every sport. I have found a website and mobile app that is fun, educational, and to a certain degree, somewhat silly. The site tracks the weekly sales of craft beers across the United States and invites players to create a six-pack of beers to compete against other players throughout the country. Points for the game are given by how each beer performs in the marketplace that week. So picking the right beers to win takes some analysis skill on those brands and a fair amount of luck based on the tremendous market variability from week to week. Although I have almost no knowledge of fantasy leagues or craft beer and even less about the underlying retail sales numbers that drive the points, I am faring pretty well given we are only in week two of the season.

I have not been a big follower of craft beers. I like a beer every once in a while, but I am unfamiliar with nearly all of the 250 brands in the League. One of the things I did not know about craft beer is how strange some of the brand names have become over time. It seems as if some of the craft brewers are purposely coming up with bizarre names for their beers. For example, Dogfish Head Seaquench Session Sour Ale or Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen. How about the New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Liquid Paradise IPA? Not to be confused with the New Belgium Voodoo Ranger American Haze IPA. Then there is the Zero Gravity Conehead IPA. One of my favorites is Toppling Goliath Field Museum Pseudo Sue Pale Ale. These naming conventions even put Horse racing to shame in both creativity and length.

Toppling Goliath Field Museum Pseudo Sue Pale Ale

The names also seem to violate every law of marketing for brevity and easy to remember branding. The site and game app also shows the logo and a brief description of each beer, and these are equally challenging to the fundamental laws of brand recognition and clarity. Henry Ford, with his philosophy that every car needed to be black, and his best-seller called the Model T would have never cut it as a craft brewer in today’s marketplace. There are no brands like Schaffer, Rhinegold, or Miller. The phrase “Light” or “Lite” does not appear in any brand name or description of a beer in the entire League. If you want conventional beer names on your team, these are not the brews you are looking for.

I am not sure what the creators of this Craft Beer League have in mind other than providing fun. There is no advertising on the app, and the game is free to play. I have even signed up under several different names and have multiple teams competing in the League. There is a rumor that the next version will allow people to be commissioners of their own League, and if that is true, I am all in. But I already feel some pressure on what to call my League. Given the bias for strange names in the craft beer community, “Brian’s Beer League,” although accurate, will just not cut it.

I could see a League like this expanding to other categories. Some of my friends that are bourbon drinkers, others are self-appointed wine connoisseurs, and they would love this type of League on their favorite beverage of choice. I can even see some of my snack food friends following a league that pairs Twinkies vs. Ho Ho’s. Just an idea in case you craft beer league creators are looking to expand out of the land of hard to say beers.

Terrapin Luau Krunckles Passion Orange Guava IPA

Even if you are like me and not a big fan of fantasy leagues or craft beers, I recommend you sign up for this League and see how you do. The game is strangely a lot of fun and a healthy distraction during this time. You also can have a friend sign up and compete for points. Just a tip if you want to jump into this fray: I believe Terrapin Luau Krunckles Passion Orange Guava IPA is due to have a breakout in the back half of this season and do not count out New Holland Dragons Milk White Bourbon Barrel Aged White Stout to finish strong down the stretch. Hope to see you on the leaderboard.

www.thecraftbeerleague.com