I Gotta Feeling

You can't get to wonderful without passing through alright. -Bill Withers

I believe that the most important brands in the world make us feel something.

These rare companies, organizations, NGOs, startups, B Corps — have something to say.

They have something to change.

These brands have a reason to exist and over and above profit — they have a purpose.

When you stumble upon these rare brands who own their all-encompassing purpose, they make you feel warm and tingly inside.

They expand our hearts. They extend our awe.

These rare brands move us to be part of the change.

These crazy companies compel us to be part of purpose.

Purpose is an incredibly powerful thing.

It provides the strength to fight the impossible.

The most important brands in the world are alive.
They are human.
They carry our burdens.
They bare their souls.

We love the products they make but love their progress towards potential even more.

We’re proud of them.
We respect them.
We love them.

And in recessions and downturns, we rally around them.

How do you personally build a purpose-driven brand?

Start by finding a problem you care about.

Start by asking:

Does it matter to you?
Does it matter to your customer?
Is it good for the planet?
Is it good for the human?

Then start solving it.

What’s your favorite purpose-driven brand?
What’s a brand that you can’t live without?

Do share!

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

