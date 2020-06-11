I Got Your Heart, I Got Your Back

I’ve been very present about what’s happening. I did what I always do: listened, observed, participated, but from an outsider perspective may have seemed to pull away from my peers. So many friends had my back. Sharing why that’s important, key to changing ourselves, improving the world and how I saw it work through 12-year old students.

Last year, on my birthday, I had two goals:

1. Meet Rick Springfield

2. Be a little bit better of a person.

The first didn’t happen. The second is a work-in-progress.

I’ve been very present with all that’s happening. To process, I did what I always do: I listened, observed, participated, but from an outsider’s perspective, pulled away from my peer group – which for me is necessary, particularly in a world where we are stoked by own ego, directed by algorithms, fed opinions, validated by peers and used as pawns by politicians. Conversations were real & intense with all sorts of people. I also write a lot to process. Like 500 pages a lot.

My close friends know this. I’ll generally say I’m busy or disorganized (also, true) but they know I’m up to something. And they always get my back in ways that would otherwise fall through. In some cases they don’t even ask. They’ll literally put stuff on my calendar, drop stuff at my apt, send texts, tell teachers I’ll participate, I just forgot. That’s why I love our tight knit tribe. And they know I’ll show up for them too, and show up for their kids. Then they’ll gracefully remind me it’s time to come back and start dancing again.

Most of you don’t know this about me, but that’s why your kind birthday wishes meant so much to me. It means something when we show up for each other. I especially loved the video card! Thank you.

I’m not going to solve racism or any thing else that’s going on right now, nor will I pretend to know how to do so. The reason I share the story is it’s important to have real conversations without fear of repercussion, have each others’ backs and know how to do it. There’s a reason I developed the public speaking and leadership course the way I did. Now, I’m excited to tell you why and what’s next.

Fourteen years ago, I became involved in an organization called Be Present, founded by Lillie Allen in 1983. Lillie led the Black & Female: What’s the Reality workshop at the first Black Women’s Health Conference. It began with Lillie’s own journey asking the question: “How do I thrive in a world where people make assumptions based on race, gender, class?” How do I create real change? Lillie’s work sparked a social movement inclusive of all people – because we need each other to thrive – and move through some of the stuff that prevents us from doing so. I got involved 14 years ago, but drifted away for not any good reason.

But I’ve seen it work. And if you’ve seen the speaking program, you have too. You just didn’t know it. Because I didn’t realize it. While the program (the check-ins, exercises, real conversation, breathing, supportive community) I thought I was teaching according to students’ needs, but had unconsciously incorporated some of the model. Find your voice, use it well, support others are key tenets of the program – and students are taught how to do that. Then we have each others’ backs – no matter what. The TEDx and articles were achievements, but that’s why we talk about the journey. I’m conscious of the fact that now and over the next 10 years they will be given all sorts of messages that pit people against one another and for whatever reason make them believe they’re not as important as the next – which is just not true.

This isn’t about perfect behaviors. IMO, I think we have to stop expecting that. I think when you learn it’s ok to be imperfect – we all are – you can have the conversations we need to have, to do the things we need to do and stop damaging each other.

The students may not be able to articulate everything I just said. But they know it. There’s a reason nearly 100% of them showed up to 100% of the classes, they speak well above 12+grade standards and unilaterally decided we were going to continue the class after it was supposed to end. (They didn’t give me much say in the matter). Plus, we have a really good time. They know we’re going to do things they can be proud of – but not without doing the work. I never discuss what we talk about in our check-ins and have told them if I hear it brought up, I will kick them out of the class. I am not particularly strict – except for that and manners. I genuinely believe anything is possible – and they’re possible – if we are aware of the roadblocks and help remove them to the extent we can.

We can’t do it on our own. I can’t even do it with my own children. I don’t have the street cred for every subject. So there are parents, coaches and teachers I call on – who I know my children adore, understand various topics better than I and who I call on when back-up is required. And we all need back-up.

Anyway, once I went through my own process I had an incredible 2-hour conversation with Lillie and her partner, Kate. It was like a day hadn’t passed – though 10 years had. We discussed specific opportunities.

Kate asked me my goal and it’s this: I want to be a little bit better of a person. I want to stop overtly or unintentionally damaging people. I want to help students be themselves, believe in themselves, care for one another and not be oblivious to the fact that it is often our own communication that is the obstacle not another person. I want to do all that knowing I’m a work in progress. Tall order, I know.

I know if we know ourselves, grow ourselves, we’re happier. And when we’re happier, more at peace and more clear on our goals, we begin to shift others and the world. I know it’s easier to build strong children than heal broken adults. I also know something happens to you when you care for another child as if he/she were your own. Lillie taught me that.

One of the exercises you can see in our SpeakWell highlights video: Teaching Students to Strengthen Themselves & Society is where I put one hand over the student’s heart, and one on their back. What I say to students during the exercise: I got your heart; I got your back.

We just need more hearts of all kinds to hold and backs to have.

So that’s what we’re gonna do. And try to get grants to do it so we can expand the work and open the program for students everywhere. I’m excited.

Thank you again. Sending love.