I Got Out of An Abusive Relationship. Here is My Story.

I was in a relationship with someone who I thought was perfect. They had an incredible career, they were intelligent, they were kind, they supported me, they wanted to show me the world, and they toured me around San Francisco when I went up to visit him. I thought he was the perfect partner, and I thought I couldn’t possibly find better. I thought we were going to get married someday and have a future together, and I pictured our lives together. But I was wrong, it was not the relationship I thought it was.

When someone is in an abusive relationship, it can be very challenging to pinpoint exactly what that means. If there is no physical or sexual abuse, it can be very difficult to tell if the relationship is really, truly unhealthy or if it is simply you being dramatic. It is especially difficult when your partner is constantly telling you that you are too sensitive after they insult you.

My partner was emotionally, verbally, and psychologically abusive to me in our time together and after our breakup, and for the longest time, I didn’t fully see it. I did think he was mistreating me, and I did even suggest it could be abuse with him. But every time I did he brushed it off and called me names. He would always shift the blame back to me, telling me I need to get a life, I’m annoying, I’m too sensitive, I think the world revolves around me, get over it, let the past go… etc. He would call me controlling when I expressed concern or care for him, if I was worried about his drug/ alcohol consumption he would interpret my concern with an intent to control him. This was genuinely not my intention. I wish we could have made this more clear.

The relationship was never really perfect. I have memories of him threatening to break up with me on video chats and I remember crying at midnight at the student life center at my school, but he wouldn’t stop. He would just keep going and keep insulting me, he made no effort to console me. He didn’t really care.

It started with small comments, I was trying to learn how to sing and he made jokes about my singing which I didn’t appreciate. When I told him about this he would tell me I’m too sensitive and it was just a joke. So I half-believed him. I was just being too sensitive. When he made side-comments about my ambition in school, and showed his frustrations that I was sharing my insight in the novel I published, I brushed this off because I felt like before he was so supportive of my ambition and goals. How could I say he didn’t support me when he tried to connect me to companies, even without my asking? Mind you they were not companies in my industry, but I still appreciated it. But then I started to get a little frustrated. I felt like he was trying to control / take credit for where I worked. I felt like even before we got together he used an interview with a job in Texas as leverage to get to know me. I felt uneasy, but grateful at the same time. So I felt confused.

Then one day, I got a call from my mom telling me my dog of 12 years had a kidney disease and would have to be put down. I was very upset about this. My sister more so, I drove her home every day to see him for the few days he had left before his euthanasia. This was a stressful time for several reasons, my family and I do not always get along, and my sister was in a very bad mood due to our dog dying, and so I was doing my best to put up with any rude comments from her because I knew she was grieving. That week I was doing my best to balance school, my family crying, driving back to my hometown every day, and playing one of the lead roles in a school show, and spending time with my boyfriend. We had just gotten out of a long distance relationship and I was excited to see him as much as I could in person, but I felt like that had to be compromised due to my situation at home and I was very stressed. My boyfriend at the time had a friend who invited us to his house for tea. This was in the middle of a very hectic week. I was grateful my boyfriend wanted to spend time with me, and I knew we could go for a little bit and hang out. I made it clear to everyone I am a feminist and I do not tolerate sexism. I was the only woman in the room. My boyfriends friend had two new people over that I had never met before. We sat together and I listened to them. I didn’t get a good vibe from the group initially. I told the one guy I was an actor and he asked what live shows were called, a cinematic piece or something else, I corrected him by saying it was called live theatre. He rolled is eyes at me. The group then proceeded to discuss several largely inappropriate conversations.

The boys degraded a prostitute they had met, and said they refused to dance with her because of her occupation. My partner defended her saying, “why?” and they started laughing and saying my partner wanted to sleep with a prostitute. He laughed too. I was angry and hurt because that would imply cheating on me and using another woman for monetary gain. The conversation got worse. My partners best friends stated he wanted to go on a trip to Colombia with my partner (which was already pre-planned) to snort a drug off of a prostitute’s body. It was such an inappropriate, racist, and sexist comment to make. He advocated for hard drug use, sexism by degrading his sexual partner. I stood up. And I made a statement, “is the only part of this story to objectify women? Or is there another purpose to this discussion?” the boys all immediately got defensive. Then they started to tell another story, my partners best friend warned my partner that this story might upset his girlfriend, but my partner said, “no I want to hear it.” and so they started telling a story about this girl he once knew and how he was laughing because he made her cry as she had to put her dying dog down. I was heartbroken. They then proceeded to make inappropriate jokes about dog euthanasia and it made me extremely uncomfortable. They must have known about the situation with my dog, otherwise this wouldn’t have come up. I was so hurt. I left with my partner and I got upset with him for not standing up. “How is this my fault.” he exclaimed, but when I tried to tell him how I felt he put me into an uncomfortable situation and his friends openly disrespected me, he would refuse to listen.

I called their friend and told them how I felt, all of them were getting defensive and my partners best friend hung up the phone on me. I asked my partner to ask him to apologize to me on the phone, and when he picked up the phone he screamed at me and hung up. I left my partners house that day, I needed space and I wanted to see my dog. I just wanted to go home.

I did not speak to him for the next two days, he later told me he got drunk and his friends went over and I felt they were gossiping about me. I felt guilted for his substance abuse when he was upset when I left.

I wanted space to cool off, but I got a text from him saying he was going to go on a trip with his best friend and was going to be out of town. I was so angry. After I felt like his best friend bullied me, he was just going to go on a vacation with him while I was struggling and extremely hurt and recovering from abuse from public shaming. I responded and I was angry. I told him I wanted to meet to talk. In all honesty I was contemplating breaking up with him, but I wanted space, but I felt rushed by that message. I decided it would be more mature to talk with him about it in person. After all, I was still convinced I loved him, who wouldn’t I try to work things out?

But like every other time we got into an argument, my partner was threatening to break up with me. I was so upset and overwhelmed I had multiple panic attacks with him. He was also not in an emotionally healthy state to talk. I started pleading with him not to do this to me right now, I couldn’t handle it. Not at this second. He told me he loved me and was serious about me, how could he want to break up after he did something wrong to me when I was so willing to try to forgive?

We didn’t break up that day, but I was extremely emotionally distraught. We hung out together and tried to work things out. But it didn’t last longer than a few weeks. He was constantly getting angry with me, telling me his friend was just joking and that it was from a movie and I was being too sensitive. He was gaslighting me.

There was a day I tried to tell him about my school readings, I was reading the Communist Manifesto for class. My partner started getting angry with me for showing him my course notes, even though he said I could. He kicked me out of his house that day and I asked him if he wanted to date someone ditzy (without thinking he would say yes) but he did. And I told him I was not going to act dumb to appease him.

I had to go home. I messaged him later and asked if he was ok. He started to shift the blame onto me and said that he wanted to date someone dumb and he just wanted to do drugs and that was it. I was devastated. He broke up with me on text in a way I considered to be extremely sexist. So I video chatted him and I accepted that he wanted to breakup. He turned his profile picture all black on Instagram when I took his name out of my bio I felt very confused. I checked in and he said he was ok. He went on his trip to Colombia as he planned with his best friend. I did not message him. When he got back he sent me a message like nothing happened and said his phone was stolen in Colombia so he needed an older phone he left at my place, he needed the sim card or something and he was messaging me all happy as if I was not upset with him. I felt confused but I gave him back the phone. I went on a trip to Ottawa that week and he kept messaging me. I started feeling more confident and I was posting pictures on social media. He messaged me and said he wanted to check in to see how I was feeling and I told him I was feeling well. He then said, “I miss you.” and asked if I was going on a date (I mentioned I was hanging out with a friend), I asked if he felt jealous and he said yes but he understands. I told him it was not a date.

I was very angry with him but I was doing my best to keep my cool, but eventually I couldn’t anymore. I voiced to him my feelings and I felt very angry with him and what happened. “I was going to ask you out again, but now I never will!” He exclaimed. I felt confused. What did he mean? We were broken up and he STILL found ways to threaten me when we got into an argument. When we were together he would threaten to break up with me, when we were broken up, he would threaten to never get back with me. And I started to convince myself I wanted him to. Because logically he broke up with me, so I felt like I should want him back. But I was wrong to think that way. Every time I messaged him, he would tell me he didn’t want a relationship, even when I didn’t message for that reason. My ex took the breakup very hard at first and I didn’t know why. He told me he didn’t love me anymore and he had no feelings for me, and he broke up with me, so why was he going through a depression and telling me he was so sad?

I tried to be there for him. At this point I was convinced I did in fact want him back and he was going to change his mind again like before. But at the same time I was very angry with him and I felt unforgiving. So we would argue a lot. He would tell me everyday he didn’t want me but he was still depressed and I felt very confused and frustrated. What did he want? He was saying he didn’t want me, but he told me that before and then came back. He was saying he didn’t want me but he said the world seemed grey. I told him that even though he wanted the breakup, he was still going through a breakup and it was hard.

He made me cry every single day for four months straight. The insults got worse. He insulted me liking school, my grades, he called me so many names. I told him I wanted to write an article about the abuse but he threatened me out of it. Then he would tell me I should write it, then he would threaten me again.

All this time his friends were checking in on him also, but he wasn’t going out with them. He would only let me see him, so I couldn’t leave him like that, I still loved him and I was still convinced I wanted him back.

When he went to San Francisco again, he blocked me on some social media websites and I took the month to get over everything. It was working, but I still missed him. I asked a month later if he would be willing to speak with me, he said no and so I respected that.

But then one day, a month after that, I saw a new Instagram bio that said something along the lines of “shaky hands and bloodshot eyes.” I was so worried. Was he using hard drugs? I googled the statement and it was from a song about LSD and I was so scared. I contacted his friend asking him to check on him. I told his friend about his anxiety and depression and I told him I felt the relationship was abusive. I felt like my ex emotionally abused me. I asked his friend not to message me anymore when I felt insulted by him, but instead he sent me a nasty message and blocked me first.

I tried to reach out to my ex and told him what happened. I had him blocked on everything now also, and he had to reach out to a friend claiming he was “checking in on me,” I let him call me. I told him my concern and how I was worried he was taking harder drugs. He told me he wasn’t but said I was controlling and if he wanted to it was his decision, I begged him not to. I then told him I don’t want his friend messaging me anymore. He lashed out at me. He called me annoying and told me to get a life. I was so offended. He hung up on me (despite calling) and started yelling and lashing out at me.

I told him that my intentions were good. I no longer have feelings for him and I told him that, but I told him I want him to be safe. I told him my frustrations with the relationship and confirmed it was emotional abuse.

I now feel intense anxiety and I feel afraid. I feel scared he will contact me again, I feel scared his friends will verbally attack me. But I now know 100% that he was an emotionally, verbally, and psychologically abusive partner. And I lost nothing in that breakup. I have no interest in ever dating someone like him again, and I hope I never see him again. I hope he someday understands how abusive he was towards me, and I hope he reads this article. This is my story. And it is my right to tell it. I was abused in an unhealthy relationship with a sexist partner and bullied by his sexist friends, but at the end of the day, I know I did the right thing by standing up for myself. And I will continue to stand up for myself and for feminism for the rest of my life. I am beyond grateful I am out of that relationship. I am beyond grateful I do not have feelings for him anymore because I thought I was never going to get over him, now I just have to heal from the trauma. If you are going through an abusive relationship, you are not alone. Sexism in relationships is real and not discussed enough. You are not in the wrong. Don’t worry. You didn’t do anything wrong.