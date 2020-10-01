I gave up coffee for an entire year, went plant-based and here’s what happened. 

For all you coffee worshippers, addicts, lovers, devotees, aficionados and experts, let me say – I am with you. I am your peeps. I cheer for your section, banner and pom poms in hand, with a whooping horn and all. Tea blows, coffee rules. Never once in the last year did I swoon, smile, or connect deeply with the aroma of any varietal of naturally caffeine-free herbal tea. And damn it, did I try. For one whole year, I gave up coffee – the last living sanctified holy grail of legal pleasures. And never once in those 365 days did I ever have a Hail Mary moment where I smiled, looked back and thought ahh, how I’ve grown and matured with my turmeric peach blend, my lemon ginger zest, my tangy wild berry fruit. Hardly. If anything, hot water and plain old lemon juice was a close second best option to no coffee.

I’m being a terrible wretch to the tea market I realize, and truthfully you should never slap the nurse that heals you, so I apologize to the wonderful makers of caffeine-free creative teas for your unfailing positivity, commitment to serenity, essence of calm and, it must be said, very pretty packaging. If you have to kick a dark, smooth, delicious and intoxicating habit, the recovery world of tea certainly delivers the unrivaled Thai hospitality of an Aman resort, promising to envelop your cares and soothe your sadness in a rose peddled life raft. As I type with one hand, I hold in my other hand this hot healing love and kindness in a floral printed ceramic mug – which no dignified cup of Joe would ever be caught dead in.

Healing isn’t for the faint hearted.

I’ve been drinking coffee as a ritual since I was seventeen. I didn’t smoke cigarettes or do drugs of any kind, so this was as close as I got to forming a recreational addiction. Six, seven, sometimes eight cups a day. It didn’t keep me up at night. My body had been bullied into absorbing the caffeine. I formed this habit through the bonds of friendship with Vanessa, my oldest friend in the world. We go way back to nursery school together. I trust her implicitly and her love of coffee was, and remains, Olympic. If some journal of medicine declared coffee dangerous, Vanessa will promptly produce eight counter studies that declared it’s great for cognitive functions, memory, metabolism and heart health. Vanessa never takes an attack on coffee lying down. We stopped at nothing and for no one when it came to coffee.

We also weren’t snobs about it, which is to say we actually were. We proudly professed we didn’t need to have any fancy pansy prissy privileged coffee from machines so expensive they looked like miniature car engines. We didn’t need it “blonde” or “whipped” or “pressed” or “steamed” or some other haute couture W magazine-esque lunacy version. We took it humble, real, middle working class. Brew it straight out of a ConAir drip, make it thick and dark, and we’re good. Actually, I add in teaspoon dollop of half-n-half to make it creamy – and then we’re good.

That’s not to say I haven’t tried all of those uppity versions. Oh I have, and them some. Coffee lovers may snicker at the arrogance and pompousness, but we never turn coffee down, unless it’s watery and lighter than the color of a brown crayon. Dump that shit. That’s insulting. I’ve sold my soul, too, for a cup of luxury coffee. Yep, been there done that at the 5th Avenue Nespresso cafe, while wearing the $600 Manolo Blahniks toting around a $1,200 Celine hangbag, like a wannabe. We’ve all done it, so I have no problem taking that jab at myself. I’ve also had the bowl-sized lattes in the Ty Lounge of The Four Seasons on 57th Street. That bowl is so big it’s coffee soup. Bless them. I heart these people forever. Size does matter. Alas…It was fun, I grant you that. But none of that is real, and truthfully it wasn’t better.

When your head is done swirling in superficial clouds you do come back to life to place your feet on the ground. You wave bye-bye to the ritzy pomp of those coffee cafes and walk back into the earthy coffee jaunts where there’s no VIP rope or barriers to entry. It’s just the likes of humble soulful hearts which devote themselves to the art, the science, the magic of perfect plain coffee. Hello Williamsburg, Brooklyn. I see you.

Is it worth $4.75 for a large cup? You betcha your ass it is.

Did I have a $26 a day budget for my 5 cups a day habit? Sulk, no. My husband and I are coffee soul mates. In him, I found my Vanessa. I also found a life partner who devotes his life to humanitarian causes (read: non-profit, as in really no profit) and my work as a journalist (read: I basically lost money every year on my salaries) so flashy coffee budgets evaporated in our early 30s in tandem with our plans for a wedding, saving for our future and the reprioritization of our spending habits, which consequently led to the au revoir of my fashionable wardrobe. That was all fine because we were madly in love and we had our trusty drip brew coffee maker and it made a decent batch and we were very satisfied. We stuck with our favorite Swedish Gevalia coffee brand and made our coffee from home and brought it with us to work and anywhere else. We invested in large travel mugs. When we were feeling flush with cash we’d treat ourselves to coffee at Pret a Manger or Starbucks. I fault them never. It’s solid decent coffee and it’s available on nearly every corner of New York City, which is just a bonus. Not my favorite, but they’ve earned their stripes.

When I was 36 years old I became pregnant. For the entire duration of my pregnancy I switched to Swiss Water Press decaffeinated coffee and just one cup a day. Blechk. The things we do for love… I made up for that lost time after my daughter was born. But something had changed. I couldn’t tolerate it suddenly. I felt woozy and off. Nauseous. My husband too. We didn’t know it at the time, but we’d started to develop an intolerance and a build up of acid in our bodies. We started to drink half-caffeinated.

This lasted for the better part of five years. Half regular, half decaffeinated. We had a special bucket where we blended the mix. But then that gave way as well. It wasn’t helping our nausea. Something was going wrong. We were both developing chronic acid reflux. He took OTC maximum strength Pepcid AC anti-acids. I took the more powerful Nexium. We made the call and went to Defcon 4 – full on decaf, which lasted another five years. I cut back to three cups a day.

His problems waned, however mine did not. A culmination of hormone fluctuations that set in from early onset of peri-menopause, stress and other life issues were generating high levels of cortisol in my body. I began to exercise heavily to release the anxious energy. I started to spend an hour on an elliptical machine followed by an hour lifting heavy weights nearly four times a week. For protein, I loaded my body with eggs and drank heaps of water. Still, I was getting worse, and croaking every day, like a frog, and frequently. It happened constantly and could begin right after waking up in the morning, even before I brushed my teeth. The onset of recurring stomach, chest, throat, neck and ear pain emerged and lasted for the better part of a year until I finally saw a doctor. An endoscopy revealed that I had severe heartburn and a hiatal hernia, which the doctor reckoned I likely contracted improperly lifting weights at the gym. I continued to live like this, feeling miserable, for nearly two years, until…

October 2019. I went on a cruise with my family to Europe. My Mom had invited me, her brother and his wife, and my sister and her husband along. We sailed through the beautiful Mediterranean for 11 days, while my husband stayed back and took care of our daughter while she attended school. He encouraged me to go and get plenty of rest and relaxation, in the hopes that this was the turnkey that I needed to recuperate my health. My Mom spared no expense. We each had large staterooms with balconies that overlooked the seas. The ship was a luxurious floating city with every imaginable amenity. Meals were served in private dining rooms while at sea and devoted chefs at specialty restaurants were hired when we docked in Naples, Kosovo and Corfu. We had coffee at every turn, and loads of it because we also had access to the private Concierge Lounge, which pumped out lattes, cappuccinos and regular brew 24 hours a day with the touch of a button. It wasn’t necessarily good coffee either. Sorry Royal Caribbean – that’s just a fact – yet we had it nonetheless and we were all happy it was there. I’m always in good company in my family for finding coffee lovers. How I became this way was no accident after all. The pots are always brewing in our respective homes.

Our port stop before flying back to the United States was Barcelona. As we finished lunch in a quaint restaurant near the Pablo Picasso museum I started to feel my stomach churning with acid. It was moving fast. My heart started to feel hot. I told my Mom I needed to go back to the hotel. My throat started to feel inflamed. Then my ears. Then came the shooting pain. Daggers in all directions into my back, my sides, my chest, my ears and neck. I couldn’t take in a deep breath and I could neither lie down nor sit up without clenching myself in pain. I started to cry from the agony and my Mom tried to hold my hand, but I couldn’t be touched. I thought I was having a heart attack. For four hours it was unrelenting. The pain kept slicing into me like a fencing sword. I prayed and prayed and wept. My Mom ran out to a pharmacy and somehow (since she doesn’t speak Spanish and her English is cloaked in a heavy Danish accent) managed to find me Galvascon, a liquid antacid. After two packets and an hour later, the pain receded, like a tsunami that was finally pleased with its wreckage and could now retreat back into the ocean. I lay there, having missed my last night in Barcelona, helpless in my hotel room, drenched from clenching and tears, utterly destroyed.

I didn’t touch coffee the next morning, or on the plane ride back or the next day. The acid attacks kept coming for the next several weeks, reacting to anything I consumed. My body pounded me every single day, even when I drank water. Even when I didn’t drink or eat anything at all. I kept two bottles of Galvascon near my bed and my desk and one day just chugged it right out of the bottle. I was officially petrified of my own body and I was petrified to eat or drink anything. Something was more than just a little wrong. A massive gut scale had been tipped. My stomach needed repairing, asap. I Googled alkaline diets. Everything that was acidic had to go. Everything. From Pineapple to tomatoes to chocolate to dairy to eggs to all meats to any refined sugar to alcohol (which wasn’t really an issue, I rarely drank wine, but I did love a good margarita once in a while with my girlfriends). And coffee. Coffee absolutely had to go. Even decaf had to go. I landed back in the U.S. the unwitting participant in an emergency crash-course plant-based alkaline diet.

Truthfully that’s likely the only way in which that could have happened. Giving up coffee and all the other things I enjoy happened only when my body declared war on me. I was taken down.

Here’s what happened to me in the year that I gave up coffee and went plant-based.

Gut repair became my immediate focus. For that I took a very powerful daily probiotic designed for this aim. Naturally decaffeinated teas and/or hot water with lemon were the only drinks I allowed myself. Cooking plant-based meals took center stage of my life, outside of working full time and being a parent. Suddenly I was learning how to make kale, spinach, broccoli, tofu and beans actually taste good. I downloaded apps for plant-based meals and starting buying things I have never purchased before, such as nutritional yeast, eggplant and spaghetti squash, cashew milk, plant-based butter and plant-based yogurts, oatmeal and hummus by the bucket, beans and almond flour and rice noodles. I learned to juice celery, carrots, ginger, apples, spinach and then bake vegetable bread with the leftover pulp. I swapped my four farm fresh organic eggs a day for seeds, nuts and protein powders. The “green” aisle at Wegman’s grocery store became my second home. I kid you not – I started to poop green grass.

Living large like my grandmother, I joined the early bird club and began eating dinner at 4 o’clock in the late afternoon to ensure my body remained upright and had at least 4 to 6 hours to digest it prior to lying down.

Despite these changes, progress wasn’t disappointedly not immediate, much to even my own surprise. Daily acid attacks continued for a while, until there were once a week and then once a month until they finally relented entirely after four months. When they did wane, I didn’t veer off course or relax. I was too afraid. Too petrified, but I did finally breathe a sigh of relief. Something had started to work. In fact, by that fourth month I was transforming.

Quarterly blood work is a requirement in my life because I have Hashimoto’s and my thyroid requires monitoring and medication. It’s well medicated, but the last three quarterly visits to the doctor had me worried. My cholesterol levels were near 300 (and no, I didn’t think the eggs were to blame). My father died when I was 22 years old, and when he was merely 56 years. His cholesterol had killed him. My doctor had warned me that one more high result like that and I’d have to start taking medication. This time though we had good news. Very good news. My cholesterol had plunged over 130 points down from 298 to 164! In fact, all of my blood work appeared to be sparkling clean. I knew my clothes were also looser, but I didn’t realize that 20 pounds had fallen from my body too. I had reached my wedding day weight. A little flutter of glee exploded through me at the thought that I might actually fit my wedding dress again. Geez that was a pretty dress and it had never seen the light of day after that date. Which also meant, what else could I fit now in my closet? Not only was I lighter, by a lot, I started to feel slightly less anxious (that was of course until Covid-19 arrived a month later and the tri-state area started to shelter-in-place). My hormones felt more even keel. My brain fog had receded a bit. And…After three years of croaking I was suddenly also froggy croak-free.

There were other not-so-pleasant effects, too. Because there was no way I could upend my diet so radically, and work full-time, and do all of that cooking, I knew there was no way I would have the willpower and focus to continue with a grueling 2-hour/4X a week cardio and strength training routine. Something had to give in this transition and it was that. Ultimately, I lost all of my muscles, a full atrophy. Hrmph. That’s likely where much of the weight loss had taken place. It wasn’t pretty. Everything sagged. My ass flattened. It literally deflated like a balloon that was holding on to its last gasp of air and then… and THEN… each side of my toosh split in half like Moses parting the Red Sea. The bottom half just gave way to gravity. I’d never seen anything like it. I texted a picture of this horror to one of my best friends living in Dubai. She took one look and wrote back: “Okay. You need to start doing squats. And a lot of them.” That’s friendship, man. Love her.

Over the summer I reinstated exercise back into my life, which was a very slow crawl back. A light 50 minute beginner yoga DVD, which had previously been my gentle warm up and relaxing way to stretch, was now a brutal heaving and panting workout for me. It also took the entirety of 8 summer weeks to work my way back up to swimming 20 laps in the local community pool, which is 50 meter Olympic-sized in length. I added in bicycling and brisk walking, but no hard core weightlifting. Thanks to Covid-19 my gym was closed. I was gaining muscle and more of my appetite back and the courage to eat more. By the end of summer, I was very pleased to see that I had gained back 7 of those lost 20 lbs., which I needed. My derriere filled back out immediately, just like putting air into a flat tire. Thank God. And I learned something very valuable in the process. There’s that old adage ‘you can never be too rich or too thin.’ Here’s the reality check of aging. You absolutely can be too rich (there are far better ways to organize the world than how we have with billionaires owning 90%+ of the world’s wealth, while the rest have nearly nothing) and it’s absolutely possible to be too thin. Healthy and fuller are a far more appealing balance.

I’d also amassed enough experience and confidence from cooking plant-based recipes that I actually truly enjoy a wide variety of dishes and now find eating to be delicious, enjoyable and completely preferable. Yes. Truly. My Mom and sister felt inspired and started baking and cooking the same way. My husband was, is and remains my best cheerleader here. He has endorsed every quinoa, farro, tofu, green apple, rice and vegies dish I have created. My 11 year-old daughter remains less enthused, but will cope with it while still pleading for Annie’s pasta instead.

By the end of summer I’d also successfully lasted six months without an acid attack, was feeling remarkably well, and was comfortable and secure enough to reintroduce chocolate and an egg here and there and some other acid-based foods. But not coffee. I hadn’t had one sip. Coffee remained verboten in a taped off restricted quarantined other world.

“When are you ever going to have coffee again?” my mother would ask. “You are fine now.”

My answer has always been – “a year.” I knew at the end of August I could have tried coffee again. I’d reached a healthy new balance, weight, resumed exercise, kept my plant-based diet at around 75% of my intake and was holding steady. But I had changed on the inside.

Habits are hard to break. Rewiring our brains and mustering our wills around new efforts isn’t easy. For me, it took pain, suffering and fear to force me through it. True, I was healthier now, yet I wanted another reason. I wanted it to be something I chose simply because I chose it. No fear. No pain. Just, am I strong enough to let something go that I 100% still loved, still missed, still desired because it wasn’t the healthiest choice for me (sorry Vanessa). I wanted and needed to prove to myself that I could change. I could let go. And not just let go of my beloved cup of Joe, which is especially hard during the cooler months when you long for that first warm sip, but of anything, and frankly, of anyone. How often do we all hold on to things, behaviors, habits and even people in our lives who are toxic for us? How often do we delay creating boundaries and delay choices that we know in our hearts hold within them our best interests, our better lives and our higher callings?

My lower cholesterol, my lower body weight, my far more balanced loving and less brutalizing exercise routine, the gentleness and patience that I gave myself has given me a new freedom to love myself in ways I hadn’t imagined.

Giving up coffee may have started as a necessity but it morphed into a calling and a revolution in my own thinking. Was it possible to put my own needs first? That can feel impossible in this country when our culture cultivates accolades, appearances, success and profits at all costs. The drum beat of rushing, running, achieving and pushing ourselves has been my norm – arguably everyone’s norm in America – for the better part of my 48 year-old life. No wonder coffee was my perfect partner. Coffee is the gasoline to our engines. It’s the fuel for our fires. It’s the get up and go for our days. It’s the gun shot on the starting gate. Without coffee, how do we mush forward to become the titans of industry, any industry, that we’re told we must become? P.S. Coffee – I still miss you. I still love you. My passion for you hasn’t dwindled at all. We’re forever in a tangled romance, you and I.

But…but, the rat race can kill you. As it almost did me. Throughout this journey herbal tea wasn’t just an alternative drink. It became the morning gong of the meditation bell. It calmed. It soothed. It slowed me down. It became a symbol of nurturance, healing and a different way of living and loving myself. Now, whether coffee or tea makes someone less ambitious is probably a highly dubious and suspect proposition, and one I’m absolutely not making here. I’m suggesting the symbolism, the psychology and the perception of a certain lifestyle that lives alongside those two drinks has an impact. At least, it did for me. I really want a cappuccino while visiting Rome, not a passion fruit peach tea. Because tea isn’t sexy or romantic, that’s for damn certain. But you know what? Neither are hangovers, acid attacks and high cholesterol and having the outside world dictate our priorities. That’s where tea’s real power lies for me, in centering myself.

The truth is that even with a slight change like this one we can still surprise ourselves. That’s what giving up coffee for a year taught me. I can change for the better and I have the loving power within to alter my path, my destiny and my life.

My one year anniversary is approaching on October 28th, 2020. I’m planning to have one fine freshly brewed cup of coffee with a dollop of half-n-half to celebrate. Only for that day. I have a new life now and I’m holding on to what feels right, for me.

Kirsten Sharett is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School. She’s a storyteller, writer, former journalist and essay writing coach who relocated to N.J. after 25 years in New York City.