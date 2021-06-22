I find myself in the music – Foysol khan

Foysol khan is a well known name in the music industry of Bangladesh. Foysol khan has came to discuss for his musical tune named ‘’Believe in me” that is given one after another composed music to the international platforms.

At the very beginning he gained lots of popularity as a Influencer. He has proved his brilliance as a Entrepreneur. His song has been equally popular on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer.

His composers ‘’Hip-Hop guys” and “Yes, i am that Foysol khan’’ have received special praise from the audience. This music is at the top of the list of favorites of many viewers from Bangladesh and other countries.

About his career as a musician and lyricist, he recently said, “Actually music is an art that requires lots of skills. I always try to learn new tunes and you need a lot of knowledge to become a lyricist. I always try to know more information at home and abroad, my passion to know a lot of desired stories that give me the strength to write or compose any music”.

Foysol khan has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms such as YouTube Music, TikTok, Apple Music and Spotify. In February 2021, his YouTube channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube.