I Don’t Feel like It

My name is Michelle and I am a habitual procrastinator.

It started back in school. I chronically put off studying until the night before a test. I reveled in the fact that I aced the test every time. So why bother studying if you don’t feel like it. Just do it later, right?

Well, then I grew up, my procrastination followed me, and I learned that it wasn’t going to work anymore. But that didn’t stop me from procrastinating.

I don’t feel like doing dishes leads to a disgusting, stinky kitchen. Oh, and you also run out of bowls.

Let’s Talk Laundry

I don’t feel like doing laundry leads to rummaging through dirty clothes to find “clean enough” jeans to wear. Don’t judge.

And of course, not feeling like waking up at 6:30 to get ready for work when you know you don’t actually need to get up until 7:00 to get to there on time. So, you hit the snooze button 15 times until you finally peel your body out of the bed. Yes, you have.

Even after all of that crap is done, my clean laundry sits in baskets. I figure, here’s their opportunity to put their own shit away. If it bothers them enough, they can do it themselves.

About once a month, I go on a binge (probably because I’m mad) and wash and fold everything. Including folding fitted sheets and matching every sock. And then, I PUT THEM AWAY. Yes, I actually put them away.

See a pattern?

Why You Need To Push Yourself To Just Do It

Take a minute and sit down to think about what it would feel like to have the dishes and laundry finished. Not in some stage of almost finished, but finished. Take a minute and think about what it would feel like exercising instead of pressing snooze 100 times. It feels good, right? And it’s not impossible.

Here’s a question to ponder. Who actually says you have to feel like doing something to do it? How many people do you know pop up from dinner and say, “I feel like scrubbing these pots and pans and loading the dishwasher!”. Or, “Boy, I really feel like working on the grass stains on Billy’s jeans”. Do people really pop up out of bed and gleefully announce, “I am really feeling excited about that 4 mile run on this 30 degree morning!”

The answer is no one. Ok, my mom, but that doesn’t count.

Write. It. Down.

I know this may sound goofy, but now I actually keep a journal of all of the things I do in a day.

6:30 AM: Wake up, get dressed, teeth brushed, face washed, hair brushed.

7:00 AM: G breakfast, empty dishwasher

8:00 AM: S breakfast, clean kitchen

9:00 AM: G Google Meet for School

9:30 AM: Homeschool for G & S

11:00 AM: Write

Well, you get the picture. If this seems ridiculous to you, I get it. But writing down everything I do in a day, even if I don’t get to the things I don’t feel like doing, will at least show that I accomplished something.

Look, I popped out of bed and got myself together! My kids are fed and doing school! I’m writing! At the end of the day, week, month, you have something to look back on. See, you are doing things. And doing those little things will lead to doing the not so fun stuff.

Even when you don’t feel like it.