I don’t care whether you come into the office at 10 am.

I don’t care whether you come into the office at 8 am.
I don’t care if you choose to work from home or not.
I don’t care if you work from the garage while they fix your car.

I hired you for a job and I trust you to get it done. Just let me know what you need from me to be successful in your role. And I will show up for you.

Life happens!
You don’t need to justify to me why you need a day off.
You don’t need to explain how sick your child is to leave early.
You don’t need to apologize for having a personal life.

Yes, I care about results but I also care about you. We are all human and we are all adults. I lead people. I don’t run an adult day care center.

My advice for anyone hiring:
1. Select the right people.
2. Agree on deliverables (be crystal clear).
3. Provide proper tools and support.
4. Get out of their way.

Brigette Hyacinth, Author & Keynote Speaker

Brigette Hyacinth is a global keynote speaker on Leadership, Management, Artificial Intelligence and Digital transformation

