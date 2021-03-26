I don’t care whether you come into the office at 10 am.

I don’t care whether you come into the office at 8 am.

I don’t care if you choose to work from home or not.

I don’t care if you work from the garage while they fix your car.



I hired you for a job and I trust you to get it done. Just let me know what you need from me to be successful in your role. And I will show up for you.



Life happens!

You don’t need to justify to me why you need a day off.

You don’t need to explain how sick your child is to leave early.

You don’t need to apologize for having a personal life.



Yes, I care about results but I also care about you. We are all human and we are all adults. I lead people. I don’t run an adult day care center.



My advice for anyone hiring:

1. Select the right people.

2. Agree on deliverables (be crystal clear).

3. Provide proper tools and support.

4. Get out of their way.