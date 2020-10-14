I Decided to Give Selling Le-Vel a Try: A Le-Vel Thrive Review

There are plenty of great Le-Vel Thrive reviews and for good reason! Between their supplements and the DFT (derma fusion technology) patches, I’ve never felt better. Because it’s a product I believe in, and because I was looking for a way to supplement my family’s income after having a baby, it made sense to move into selling… but I was nervous. There are plenty of horror stories about selling for an MLM.

Lucky for you, I went ahead and did the research about selling for Le-Vel Thrive. So, if you’re interested in finding out what selling for Le-Vel might be like, read on!

*Full disclosure: I was a Le-Vel customer long before I was a seller, and I’m not going to lie; I’m a fan of the product. You’re going to see that bias reflected here. That said, I hope to be able to still provide an objective point of view about selling for Le-Vel. If that’s what you’re looking for, then read on!

Getting Started

First, you become a Le-Vel Brand Promoter. It’s kind of fun to think of myself as a brand promoter, I basically feel like an influencer! I get to take to social media to show off my post-baby weight loss, which I was already doing anyway.

More importantly, though, you can sign up to become a Brand Promoter completely free of charge and there are no purchase requirements for maintaining this status. I mention this because it’s kind of unique among MLMs. Some other businesses can charge upwards of $250 just to join and have large minimum purchase requirements to be qualified to earn bonuses! With Le-Vel, if things don’t work out, it means no money lost on my end. That’s the kind of safety net I like to see when I’m crossing unfamiliar chasms.

Sampling the Samples

Le-Vel also promises free products once you’ve grown your business by recruiting 2 new customers on their Autoship program! As someone who already believes in the product, this was great news to me. Free products also boost samples I have available for interested friends and family, making selling even easier.

Expanding My Research

As I said, I was already a fan of Le-Vel products. But I didn’t jump into selling completely sold (if you know what I mean). After all, you don’t have to look far to find pyramid schemes masquerading as legit MLM businesses. And just because Le-Vel made a product I liked, it didn’t necessarily mean that I would like selling for them. So, I dug further. The Le-Vel website showcases Le-Vel Thrive reviews, of course, but I didn’t expect to see anything negative there. Instead, I went looking for objective Thrive reviews of the promoter experience. After all, what better way to learn about becoming a Thrive brand promoter than through those who’ve gone before?

And here’s some of what I found.

Happy Promoters

As expected, I found a range of experiences. But what I wasn’t expecting (or, at least not fully expecting), was just how much the positive seller reviews outweighed the negative ones. These weren’t sponsored reviews, either; they were anonymous, honest insights into what it’s like to sell for a billion-dollar MLM. And amazingly, it seemed like the reviewers were generally pretty happy. Sure, there were some cautions (for example, one reviewer suggested that new sellers try to work under a promoter who’s willing to teach, otherwise you may feel left on your own), but for the most part, the sellers seemed genuinely excited to work with Le-Vel.

One aspect of Thrive that reviewers were happy about is the amazing flexibility provided to promoters. Other MLM companies force you to travel and host. Throwing parties in friends’ living rooms on a regular basis might be fun at first, but it can get exhausting and time consuming (and there’s a certain negative image that’s grown around the “Tupperware party” system that I wasn’t looking forward to dealing with). When you pitch for Thrive, you do it online — anywhere with internet access is free game. Finally, a way for me to work in my pajamas.

A Community Worth Getting to Know

Another popular perk of Thrive is the sense of community that promoters report! If you’re hoping to connect with fellow brand promoters and Thrive fans alike, you’re in luck. One reviewer discusses how fun it was to make friends with people from all walks of life. Thrive products offer a myriad of potential health benefits — anyone can improve their lifestyle with Thrive. When you sign on to become a Thrive brand promoter, you’re joining a team and a social circle. I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t part of the draw.

And speaking of teamwork, did you know that the entire company is operated from the cloud? How does this benefit the sellers? With everyone — including the CEOs — working remotely, money that would have gone into fancy office buildings now goes into improving the product and providing more benefits for promoters! Selling the best possible product is great, but earning perks on the side doesn’t hurt.

A Product I Can Believe In

When it comes to the products, Le-Vel offers things I believe in. Skim Thrive reviews and you’ll find stories from people of all ages and body types enjoying a more healthy lifestyle after starting Thrive. It’s not snake oil, but it’s also not some magical cure-all. It’s a combination of healthy supplements paired with improved lifestyle goals that — when committed to — lead to weight loss, improved focus, increased energy, and more. But again, it’s not something you’ll see the full benefit of without putting in the work. In this respect, the product is similar to the experience of selling; if you don’t put in the effort, you won’t see the results.

Final Thoughts

Well, I took the plunge and became a brand promoter. And I’ll be honest with you, there were some bumps along the way. But as with many of the reviewers I encountered in my research, I found that the positives outweighed the problems.

Working with Thrive has empowered me to run my own business, with all of the perks that go along with it: increased flexibility, autonomy, and pay. But most importantly, I was able to enjoy these perks without compromising my mom-at-home lifestyle. And, I can’t stress this enough, it took zero special business skills on my part. Yes, there was a learning curve, but with dedication, I was able to make it work.

I was (and in most cases, still am) wary of selling for MLMs. I didn’t want to be left with bulk items of a product I didn’t believe in, and I didn’t want to have to go into debt just for the opportunity to get started. That’s why I decided to check out Le-Vel. I was already familiar with the company, and I was actually excited about becoming a part of it. With their cloud-based system, Le-Vel can pour money into the products, making Thrive something I endorse! Not to mention, the overhead is low — free, to be precise — and I can sell on my own time and at my own pace.

So, to sum it all up, I gave selling Le-Vel Thrive a try, and I’m happy that I did. And if you’re interested in direct selling, then — in my personal experience — you’re probably not going to find a better option than Le-Vel.