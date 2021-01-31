I changed my name to Jay-Jay Masters for a month- here are 10 key life lessons it taught me

Experiments are fun. Experiments when you change your name for a month are even more interesting.
Looking back now I can laugh but at the time I was so determined to heal from trauma that I was prepared to try anything. Even the wacky, unusual and downright bizarre. And I trusted man. The spiritual master who suggested the name change had helped me on a very deep level- he was a best-selling Hay House author and an expert in his field so he had pedigree too.
Jay-Jay Masters was ready to be unleashed on the world.
- It isn’t ideal to change your name as a sports coach half-way through the season- I was coaching the Blues teams at Oxford University at this point, so it was very prestigious and stiff upper lip. They had just about coped with Jack Childs but Jay-Jay Masters was going to be a whole new level. How could I share about the name change? I thought it would be better to introduce it to the Ladies team first, as they were likely to be far less savage about it then the men. I went for the casual technique. “Just a little bit of admin,” I shared with the girls in the pre-game team talk, as I normally did. Admin normally meant timings, updates about training, selection. Name changes didn’t quite traditionally fit into that scope. “I have made the decision to change my name to Jay-Jay,” I shared in the most casual tone possible, “so I think it is better if you call me that”. They burst out laughing. This was far more exciting than the normal pre-game admin! A thousand questions followed but we had a game to prepare for, so I pushed them away. Inevitably we made our worst start to a game of the entire season, as their minds were still much more focused on the sudden name change of their coach than winning a hockey match.
- Jay-Jay Masters spreads quickly- maybe it is something unique to the Jay-Jay’s of this world but news of my name change spread rapidly around the hockey club. Maybe this was a blessing because I didn’t have to tell the Men, as they already knew.
- It can be fun having two identities- for the rest of the season it became a running joke to compare the contrasting characters of Jay-Jay and Jack. Anything beautiful we could associate to Jay-Jay, while all the less desirable characteristics could be attributed to Jack. Him and his old ways hey! This gave me a lot of freedom and was very entertaining.
- Changing your name insults your parents- I should have seen this one coming from a mile off. I mean Jack was their choice after all! It was personal to them! My Mum was particularly distraught, whilst my Dad tried to find the positives that this could help him “find himself”. It was unclear whether I was trying to find Jack or Jay-Jay at this point but I appreciated his positivity nevertheless.
- You find your real friends- some friends will back you through anything, even obscure off the cuff name changes! Some will find it too weird and won’t want to be friends with you anymore. Having said that maybe they just didn’t like Jay-Jay but would re-consider about Jack?
- Formal identities can be real party poopers- the lady behind the desk at the train station was confused. “Your saying your name is Jay-Jay but you want to re-new your railcard for Jack Childs?” she questioned, looking at me as though I should be placed in a mental asylum. Maybe for real success one needs to formally change one’s name on identities too.
- Social Media becomes a hassle- how do you explain a facebook update where your name suddenly changes from “Jack Childs” to “Jay-Jay Masters”? It either looks like a quarter-life crisis or a fraud scheme- neither giving good looks.
- It doesn’t enhance your business reputation- another issue was I had spiritual and healing clients at this point. It is hard to build trust when the client can’t even be sure you will have the same name week on week. Jay-Jay Masters certainly wasn’t a money magnet is all I can say.
- Spiritual Masters really don’t have it all sorted- it is often best in life just to use common sense. I mean perhaps there were some hidden profound spiritual lessons to be discovered from changing my name (oh the illusion of identity) but it was rather a car-crash month to be honest. Always be sceptical and see that even the most “advanced spiritually” will have personal biases and human flaws.
- If you are going to change your name go for something much better than Jay-Jay Masters- annoyingly the Spiritual Master suggested this name but looking back I could have had so much fun. The whole world of names was my oyster. And I went for “Jay-Jay Masters”! A middle-aged bird from the local golf course? I should have gone for something like “Dixie Normus” or “Ben Dover” or “Legend Prefontaine” (making it clear how much of a legend Steve Prefontaine was). I eventually realised plain old Jack Childs suited me just fine.