I changed my name to Jay-Jay Masters for a month- here are 10 key life lessons it taught me

Experiments are fun. Experiments when you change your name for a month are even more interesting.

Looking back now I can laugh but at the time I was so determined to heal from trauma that I was prepared to try anything. Even the wacky, unusual and downright bizarre. And I trusted man. The spiritual master who suggested the name change had helped me on a very deep level- he was a best-selling Hay House author and an expert in his field so he had pedigree too.

Jay-Jay Masters was ready to be unleashed on the world.