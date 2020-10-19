I Called Bullshit on my Spiritual Practice

And it’s not the first time and probably won’t be the last. It was a Saturday morning when I first woke that I received this message from my angels as I often do through a symbol. It was a cloud with the word ‘overwhelm’ inside. The cloud was full and fluffy with a clear blue sky in the background. I thought ‘wow, what a great idea for my social media post this morning’.

The world is currently revolving in a cloud of overwhelm. Through all of the worldwide current events including extreme isolations never experienced before. We all are trying to figure it out. To keep families afloat, our businesses going, and our health in a good state. Including our state of mind. I thanked my angels for the beautiful idea not realizing it was a huge warning for what was about to come.

I have created a powerful spiritual practice over the years. My three favorite modalities that I have come to love with a passion to receive guidance, answers, inspiration, and support are meditation, journaling, and oracle cards. Each day I begin in the same way with three magical thank you’s. To start the day in a space of gratitude for what was, what is, and what’s about to come. Today was no different as I awoke with this thought of overwhelm. My angel team gave me insight for inspiration. So I thought. I thanked them as I moved forward with my day.

My husband Todd and I went for a long morning walk as I could feel this weird energy begin its descent into the energetic field of my aura. Typically a very happy space especially after all the years of creating a well balanced lifestyle through my spiritual practice. As I asked for protection from my angels to deflect this emotional override it was to no avail. Throughout the walk, things started to get uncomfortable. I was feeling anxious, irritated, and annoyed. I was getting sucked into this vortex of energy and it wasn’t going to let up.

Todd asked me a few times what was going on? Did I want to talk? The anxiety within begins to rise because now I know he is feeling whatever this energy is as it is latching onto me for dear life. Immediately my response was ‘no not really’. How could I talk about something that I couldn’t yet explain? In my mind I was pointing the fingers of blame to all the possibilities of why would I be feeling this way? After all, I genuinely am an upbeat happy person. Typically I look at myself first but wasn’t ready to claim responsibility for my own feelings yet.

I need to meditate when I get back home, I recalled thinking to myself. With it being the weekend Todd was off from work. Being home my morning routine sometimes gets dismantled but doesn’t typically throw me for such a loop. My heart palpitating, my anxiety rising, the walk wasn’t relaxing and neither was the rest of the day.

The next morning I arose to the day in the same way as usual but feeling confused about what just happened. What was still lingering? It didn’t feel good and I wanted nothing to do with it. I kept ignoring the signs. If I ignore it it will go away. (not something I would tell my clients) This feeling of overwhelm had attached itself to me and I had to shake it. This ride of emotions drove me straight into Monday as I am in my office channeling messages for social media, emails, and my evening meditation class.

I was on a roll! The creativity was flowing like a faucet yet my heart rate was still racing. I continued to feel the lingering of this heavy energy. It had not released its grip. Even through my meditation and morning rituals. It seemed to only heighten my awareness as I was disregarding the warning signals.

All my work for the week was now complete. I remember thinking to myself what’s next? What projects are we working on today? Then it happened!

I went into this fog-like state of being with my hand on the computer mouse being guided by something far more powerful than me. My mind literally goes blank. The mouse begins to click on all fifteen or so tabs opened on my laptop (don’t judge). Closing them one at a time. The last tab gets closed out, my left hand reaches for the top of my laptop as it shuts it down. I hear the words ‘you’re done’! Loud and clear. Outloud I respond with ‘I can’t do it anymore. I just can’t do it anymore’. I knew it was time for a break.

As I was going downstairs to get some lunch I realized that this experience was not driven by me but it felt good. It released a little bit of energy. Before I could make my lunch my husband calls to see how my day is going. I said ‘Great. Super productive and just breaking for lunch.’ He says ‘you sound better, I’m glad you’re back’. I was faking my uprise. When the call was complete I immediately dropped to the kitchen floor in a fatigued collapse filled with long hysterical cries.

Sitting on the floor sobbing I think to myself, ‘Oh shit, here we go again.’ It’s been a while since a breakdown like this. As my initial thought is OK what’s the lesson? Ride the wave, feel the feels, it will be over soon and you’ll be raring to go. I knew better than to resist this type of force. The best thing for me was to surrender to the power. My bed was calling my name. I mustered up some energy to go upstairs and say hello to my bed. As I laid there in disbelief of this happening, again, I’m thinking — I’m doing the work. I love my work. I’m being consistent, I’m serving others, I’m serving myself, I’m gaining momentum, I’m creative, I’m having fun! What the eff is this all about?

The cloud of overwhelm. And there it is. Mic drop- drum roll or however you want to present it.

Juggling is great for the circus but not in real life. If you juggle for too long eventually your arms and hands get tired. We know this. The ball will drop. The ball did drop. The fear of doubt came in. The I’m not worthy virus got a hold of me as it followed with who do you think you are to do this sort of work? The imposter syndrome. Ughhh. Fear had made another showing as it stepped onto center stage.

You’re full of shit I silently tell myself and then I say it out loud. I call bullshit on all aspects of the spiritual world. This is bullshit! I was so mad! Higher power? BS. Inner Guidance? BS. Mindset shifts? BS. Meditation? BS Oracle cards? BS I continued going down the line of all modalities that I have been trained in, practiced, and taught. If all this were true why am I lying here in a cloud of overwhelm and selfulfulling doubt?

If I wasn’t anchored in my bed with exhaustion I would have gotten up, marched down my hallway to my office, and begun to throw all my books, journals, teaching tools, even my oracle card decks in the garbage. Because after all these years I shouldn’t feel like this!!! But I do. As a wave of calm comes over me I recall that three weeks prior I saw some signs that opened my eyes to realize I was working every spare moment I had. I was on the verge of becoming a workaholic. I was becoming obsessed with my work. It was literally giving me jolts of energy and a natural high.

I had received a major download from my spirit team of what was coming next. A download is more than a simple channeled message. It is information coming to you at a rapid pace. It arrives so quickly and fluently you have no idea what the messages are and cannot attain the information all at once. The information will be revealed to you a step at a time. Thus creating a nice even flow of energy for the best possible outcome. In other words, it is about divine timing for greater understanding.

It meant to me that it was time to hunker down, amped up, and get ready to go. I became quite preoccupied with creating content, my meditation album, the click funnels, the new web pages, my new course, next year’s retreat. The works. All at once. It was a flood of information and a rush of adrenaline. It felt great! It made sense. It created joy in my day.

I had to create it as it was flowing instead of taking notes. I had to put the wheels in motion because the ideas do not always flow. I had to keep the train moving. I was afraid if I didn’t I would miss the train. I loved every minute of it. I spent every spare moment I had working on this new project. Wait. Pause. TIME OUT!!

It was getting out of hand. I realized I was unable to find joy in other areas of my life because I was so preoccupied with this project. I realized I called this in. I was totally future tripping and wanted everything to happen now. To be done. To be ready. I needed to get my messages out into the world. I needed, I needed, I had to, I have to. The work wasn’t complete until it was shown. It needed to be complete as if this would somehow complete me. Whoa. Now if that’s not a sign?

‘Acceptance will assist the resistance to rise for a greater flow of loving energy’

Divine Light Connection Oracle Cards

Energy doesn’t flow your way when you’re creating dams and crevices for it to be blocked with. My angels were giving me a warning. They were telling me to get out of my own way. They were showing me the walls that were beginning to block the flow of what we were creating together. They allowed me time to prepare a week’s worth of work in one morning before they shut me down. Amazing how the posts and emails I can now see were totally relatable to me. They guided me towards healing before the breakdown even took place. They were showing me the future in the now. Allowing me the opportunity to take a week off from creating more content. To teach the teacher. To allow me to be the student again.

I didn’t see it coming. I was in my sweet spot. Business had picked up tremendously over the last six months. I was being sought out by people outside of my groups and could really feel the momentum continuing to gain. My outreach was growing. It was euphoric. If I didn’t take a break and celebrate how far I have grown there would be some serious repercussions. I saw the light as my angel team shined into the darkness. Giving me room to breathe so I could see.

While some may view this as a breakdown it can be better explained as a break open to guide you towards your next breakthrough. The healing process began as my team continued guiding me through the next week. Each day showing me what I needed to know, what I needed to do to create a greater balance in my day. Reminding me to rest. To release so I could replenish. If it were not for my spiritual practice and my belief in a higher power the signs would have been missed and the opportunity for growth would have gone unseen.

From my past experiences, this could have led me into a deep depression. It wasn’t depression at all. I realize now that many of the other experiences I had in the past thinking they were bouts of depression were not. I simply didn’t have a word with which to label as such. I take depression and anxiety very seriously. I understand how debilitating it can be. I will admit some experiences were bouts of depression so please do not take this lightly. It still can be a very difficult event and seeking professional help if needed is not a weakness but a strength.

Looking back with the knowledge and the understandings I have gathered through the years I can now see these episodes, these experiences are part of my spiritual practice. You are not the one facilitating it as source is being a curator for you because it’s time. Time for releasing, nurturing, and healing in a deeper way.

When entering into this awareness state of being, the reasons are many. The completion of a big project, a traumatic event, a new baby, retirement, empty nest syndrome, time of great change, or when much self-care work has already been completed to name a few. You can enter this vortex of space at will or like this current moment spirit gave me a little nudge. It’s the opportunity to sit with stillness, no thought necessary, and glide through this space of elevated vibration as you begin to rise to a new level. The moment of opening your heart to see the light within emerges to a new existence.

These are moments of full surrender. We do not have to have all the answers especially at once. The unknowing is a window of opportunity. Opening this window brings you closer to true knowing. Clarity and understanding. When you release this control you think you have. Control over many things you believe you are controlling. Control is actually creating your block. It is what is standing in your way. There is a name for this time elapsed experience. When you find yourself in a state of consciousness that allows you to travel to the next moment of growth. It is a place where you receive greater insight as you allow the deep inner work to circulate and do its thing. The work you’ve done up to this point is circulating throughout your being as the energy of light makes space for the newness you are ready to allow in.

Feelings of despair and unworthiness can appear larger than life as you clear your energy field to connect with your higher self on a new level. It can feel very lonely here. It can feel dreadful because you may not realize what is about to transpire. It can last from seconds to months depending on many factors. In the spiritual world, it’s called the void.

In the void, you may be called to sleep more than usual to allow the inner work to be done. Feelings of confusion may arise. New visions of clarity have not yet arrived. The letting go of old habits, old beliefs, fear based stories, and parts of your personality are working in your favor. I had recently executed some energetic cord releasing sessions of experiences that no longer served my highest good. The release had allowed more awareness to enter yet the surrender had not fully discharged. These old beliefs are no longer needed where you are healing. The universe is now guiding your way. For full transformation to transpire.

The void can feel like a death but is truly a rebirth. A moment of transition as you and your higher self along with your spirit team all work together for this transformation to occur. When you realize what is happening you surrender more as you can now see it as a beautiful experience because you know there is something more meaningful on the other side of that dark illusion. You can begin to see the light as your guiding force. The veil begins to thin out and allow the light in. You can begin to see the fire of your desires come to creation and fruition. You begin to see more clearly as your next steps begin to present themselves. The veil is no longer so dark and becomes translucent filled with a rainbow of colors. Moments of rest, self care, and sometimes seclusion may be needed to allow your heart and soul to heal. Revive and Rejuvenate. You begin to see the light before the rise takes place and you know. You know you’re going to be ok. You know you are being guided. You know you are being taken care of.

‘It is through the fires we will rise with clarity and everything we need’

Divine Light Connection Oracle Cards

The knowing of your intuitive state of mind begins to understand that each moment you feel the burning of that fire that the fire is beautiful because it is through the fire that we will rise with greater awareness. Greater Understanding and the energy to keep moving forward for your greater good.

Now I can fully see why the work was being pushed to completion. It wasn’t me doing the pushing. I was being led like I have been my entire life. I was preparing for this time in the void. I was completing so I could clear. Preparing for the next moment of service. I heard the calling. I answered. It is time to allow myself to soak up all the seasoning. Because my season to help others heal greatly is right around the corner. To be a spiritual leader. To fully step into my calling. I have to be ready. And that I am.

As I thank my angels for showing me the way to a greater understanding I realize how truly blessed I am. I no longer want to throw away all my journals, books, nor everything I have endured and experienced in my lifetime away. It’s not garbage. . My spiritual practice has changed me. It’s saved my life. Time and time again. As I begin to emerge from the darken sky the next big idea is revealed to me. I’ve decided to retract my call of bullshit on my spiritual practice so I can continue to lead the way as I follow my angel’s light.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Hours:

Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish. Learn more 800-273-8255

Depression Assistance 1-866-295-8541 https://www.mentalhelp.net/depression/hotline/

Michelle Irene is an author and angel healer through the connection of the Divine Light source. She has written three books, created two journals, and four decks of inspiration/oracle cards. Her main teaching and leadership skills are through meditation, journal writing, and the use of oracle in your everyday life.

Michelle Irene

Angelic Healer

Bring more fun in your day and with fun follows joy.

'When I began this amazing journey towards enlightenment, I truly had no idea what I was looking for. But I knew there was more. I knew there was a different way of living. I knew I was worthy of greater happiness and I was able to discover it through my spiritual practice. I began writing as a way to better understand my experiences with angels. (and to make sure I wasn't losing my mind, LOL). I soon discovered as I was being guided towards other people with similar experiences that I could help others better understand that there is a higher power working with us.'

You can follow Michelle on FB and on her web site www.michelleirene.com and receive a free guided meditation.