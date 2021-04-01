Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I Became A Five Times Bestselling Author By Writing JUST 20 Words A Day…

Eating the frog first, slow and steady wins the day, micro habits — these strategies will help you become a published bestselling author in as little as 90 days.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
When I first embarked on my authentic author adventure I set lofty, unrealistic goals, such as writing 3,000-5,000 words a day. In essence, I shortchanged myself and cut my own wings before I could even learn to fly. 

I aimed so high I missed. I felt amateurish, ashamed and embarrassed by my own inability to put pen to paper. 

Deeply harboured shame quickly escalated and let to a writer’s block. Reaching my daily word count became this inner battle that no matter how hard I tried, could just never win.

The resentment and regret became all-encompassing.

I invariably set myself up for failure. 

I quickly realised that setting tiny, incremental goals that are measurable, attainable, specific, and action-oriented is what ultimately leads to lasting behavioral change. 

Small, incremental changes over a longer period of time accumulate and lead to a compound effect – habits. Habits lead to more desirable outcomes. Outcomes inevitably lead to success.

Did you know that a task swells up in direction proportion to the time allocated for its completion? 

You see..

If you know you have a 3,000-word long chapter to write, all of a sudden spring-cleaning kitchen cupboards, organising my inbox consisting of 11,527 emails or meticulously folding my laundry becomes almost irresistible, right?

The turning point came when a fellow writer shared with me a piece of advice that completely changed the trajectory of my business and life.

“Just write 20 words a day”, I just stared at her as if she had 12 noses. Her prescription sounded absurd. 

Sceptical at first, I put it to the test that same day. 

To my surprise, rather than dread my daily writing routine I started looking forward to it knowing that ALL I really had to do was just to write 20 words a day.

T-w-e-n-t-y!

Not twenty thousand, not even two thousand but just twenty. 

What actually ended up happening was that I not only hit, but routinely exceeded my daily word count time and time again. 

There was no trepidation. No apprehension. No resentment.

In my mind, I just knew that even if I felt particularly “creatively constipated” I could still churn out my magic 20. 

Without fail, I surpassed all my expectations. This in turn made me feel like a masterful virtuoso, boosted my confidence and inspired to keep scribbling.

Before I knew it, I became a five times bestselling author by the age of 34 with just one goal in mind – writing just 20 words a day. 

In case you wondered, I still write ONLY twenty words a day. 

Not convinced?

Give a try. You might just as well surprise yourself.

I know I did!

    Sandra Stachowicz

