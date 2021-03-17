I Am The Cause of My Own Suffering

I was worried that I got it wrong

That I would get it wrong

That it is my fault

I was also making them wrong

Which got me all hot and bothered

And Anxious.

But I have the choice not to suffer

I have the choice to choose to have

A peace of mind over struggle

I can choose to

Surrender to things that I can’t control

I can choose to accept the things I cannot change

I have the courage to trust the choices I make

I do have the power to

Let go of the negative thoughts in my head

I can choose to find Joy in my life

I am allowed to choose Joy.

SS

Read the original post at Sophiexsanders.com