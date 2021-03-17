Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I Am The Cause of My Own Suffering

You have the power to choose not to suffer

By
Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash
I was worried that I got it wrong

That I would get it wrong

That it is my fault

I was also making them wrong

Which got me all hot and bothered

And Anxious.

But I have the choice not to suffer

I have the choice to choose to have

A peace of mind over struggle

I can choose to

Surrender to things that I can’t control

I can choose to accept the things I cannot change

I have the courage to trust the choices I make 

I do have the power to

Let go of the negative thoughts in my head

I can choose to find Joy in my life

I am allowed to choose Joy.

SS

Read the original post at Sophiexsanders.com 

    Sophie Sanders, Certified Baptiste Yoga Educator, Infertility Support Specialist, Yoga Life Blogger

    Sophie’s life is for empowering overly busy people to live life with courage and loving kindness. She is passionate about integrating yoga methodology into everyday living. Her ideal world would be free of frogs and where hugs and smiles are in abundant supply. Subscribe to get her free weekly love notes at https://bit.ly/2LbQI45

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

