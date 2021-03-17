I Am The Cause of My Own Suffering

I was worried that I got it wrong
That I would get it wrong
That it is my fault
I was also making them wrong
Which got me all hot and bothered
And Anxious.
But I have the choice not to suffer
I have the choice to choose to have
A peace of mind over struggle
I can choose to
Surrender to things that I can’t control
I can choose to accept the things I cannot change
I have the courage to trust the choices I make
I do have the power to
Let go of the negative thoughts in my head
I can choose to find Joy in my life
I am allowed to choose Joy.
