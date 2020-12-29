Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I Am Not Your Anchor

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I am a middle child. What that means is I learnt early on how to be the ‘glue’ the mediator, the fixer, the anchor.

I thought of myself as a sponge with a huge ability to soak up and soak in, even a flood, to make sure that while I dripped, everyone was dry and comfortable- that was my mission, and I filled that role with so much pride.

I quickly became the anchor, holding everyone down. Calming storms, even storms that raged in me. I learnt to be strong and hold out strength for my loved ones.

This extended beyond my family, to my friends and even to acquaintances. I could have a full plate, full and running over and still make room for another person’s burden. To carry it like it were mine.

I realized then that I do not have the empathy of the average person.

My empathy and compassion is above the normal and that explains why even with a full plate or dealing with my own enormous battles I still had a listening ear, a praying heart and open hands towards those who came to me.

That ability to walk a mile in your shoes, and feel another’s pain brought out tons and tons of selflessness- and what was my expectation?

I expected to be cared for in similar or same fashion. To have someone or those whom I had been strong for, be strong for me in my weakness.

My weak days are always masked in strength and hardly did I reveal any storms I was enduring. But not to say, I was not weak or not overwhelmed- I just did not show it.

But one day my strength was not strong enough to hold me and I was caving in. It was then that I expected everyone whom I had been strong for, to surround me and lift me just like I had lifted them?

Where was the friend I spent hours counseling?
Where was the friend I prayed with time and time again for their dad’s healing?
Where was the friend I sacrificially gave to, for their children birthday and school needs
Where was the friend who anchored on me during their darkness hours
Where was the friend I mourned with when they encountered grief?
Where was the friend who came running to me when their mother was sick and without money for the hospital

I said to myself, it cannot be- how can I be weak alone? So like a drug addict I searched ferociously for am anchor, a Reed, something just something to help me at my breaking point. There was NO ONE. SILENCE. NO ONE.

I fell to my knees, I cried, I panicked- it was a full blown panic attack of years of holding the calm for everyone. Years of being the strong one. I gave up and allowed my weakness and my fears rock me and after a moment some calm returned.

In my calmness I had the most awakening realization I have ever had in a long time. I realized that I am the anchor for so many but lacking an anchor in my weakest times.

I realized that there are not many people with a heart like mine.

I realized that just because you care for someone does not mean they will care for you in return

I realized that my expectations were off the chart and I needed to recalibrate

I realized that a person could reach the tipping end and even those around them will be so blind to see and yet will say, ” Say something if you are depressed “

I realized that God is honestly and truly my surest anchor.

So, after Reflections come decisions. I decided by the Grace of God that 2021 will be my year of NO.

No I cannot be your anchor
No I cannot bear that burden
No I will not be your muse, your shrink or your counselor
No I am not available for your rant

I will take care of me.

    Igxtelle Mbah Acha, Founder at The Immigrant Mom, Inc.

    igxtelle Mbah Acha, Esq, is an attorney licensed to practice law in New York and a senior compliance manager in the financial services industry.

    She is an Entrepreneur and the visionary behind The Immigrant Mom, a non profit organization based in the United States, whose mission is to equip Immigrant Mothers, empower and educate them as they raise children in a foreign land. In the light of this organization, Igxtelle hosts The Immigrant Mom annual conference as well as the bi weekly I.M Power series aired across several platforms.

    Igxtelle is an international speaker and counselor whose Immigrant story of resilience and determination has aired on national tv and several publications including Voyage Dallas. In 2020 she was nominated for The Immigrant Journey Awards.

    She is a mother of two kids under two, and a wife

    Share your comments below.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

