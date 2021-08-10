Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

I am good enough!

shapes your reality. It impacts what you do and what you are able to achieve such as being able to reach your goals that you set yourself. When you are hold onto limiting beliefs, they can often impact what you are able to manifest. Limiting beliefs can form in our childhood and be influenced by parents, carers, teachers, friends and many other sources, sometimes we are not even aware of these beliefs. We need to be able to identify these limiting beliefs so that we can transform them and replace them with beliefs that will help us become more empowered and progress towards achieving our goals.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Here are some examples of limiting beliefs that people often have:

I am too old / I am too young

I’m not intelligent enough

I’m afraid of trying and failing

You have to have money to make money

I’ve already tried everything

I don’t feel that I really deserve it

I don’t have the willpower

All the good ones are taken

I can’t trust anyone!

I’m always unlucky when it comes to success and money.

    kayleigh Greenacre, Founder, Director and Mindset and Succcess Coach. Also highly qualified and skilled educator. at Actually, I Can!

    Bio

    Kayleigh is the founder of Actually, I Can!, a certified Mindset and Success Coach and a highly skilled and qualified educator. She coaches, mentors and teaches females how to work towards their goals through the 'Roadmap to Success' framework which is proven to support females with building their confidence and self belief; developing a growth mindset; and adapting and aligning action towards achieving their goals. She is driven by growth mindset and believes that anyone can achieve their goals providing they apply the right mindset and develop the knowledge and skills in order to do so.

    Her Mission

    Kayleigh's mission is to develop the confidence, grow the mindset, transform the limiting beliefs, focus the energy & support females with creating steps towards their goals & dreams. She strives to influence females & empower them to achieve their full potential.

    She works closely with female entrepreneurs, female career professionals and education professionals who are ready to achieve their goals, have more financial abundance, and discover more opportunities for their own progression & success.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    The Prison of Limiting Beliefs

    by Scott Goolsby
    Leaves in different shades and colors due to season change
    Community//

    Resistance and How to Transform Limiting Beliefs

    by Marc Lesser
    Community//

    F E A R

    by Barry Gottlieb
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.