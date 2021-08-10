I am good enough!
shapes your reality. It impacts what you do and what you are able to achieve such as being able to reach your goals that you set yourself. When you are hold onto limiting beliefs, they can often impact what you are able to manifest. Limiting beliefs can form in our childhood and be influenced by parents, carers, teachers, friends and many other sources, sometimes we are not even aware of these beliefs.
We need to be able to identify these limiting beliefs so that we can transform them and replace them with beliefs that will help us become more empowered and progress towards achieving our goals.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines
prior to being published.
By
- kayleigh Greenacre, Founder, Director and Mindset and Succcess Coach. Also highly qualified and skilled educator. at Actually, I Can!