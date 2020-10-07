I remember my entire life I wanted to be self-employed. And I knew 3 things:

I wanted to wear whatever I wanted I would invent or create something I always did things my own way, a renegade of sorts

Looking back on my first year of university, my mom got remarried and said it was time I moved out. I had received some scholarship money and had a great job at a department store. I was the only person in cosmetics that didn’t wear makeup but still made lots of sales.

I was always willing to work hard so I was able to pay all my expenses and go to college. I got so caught up in making a living that all I did was work, go to school, and go out once in a while. This seemed to set a pattern in my life.

3 things I learned from my mom:

Work hard Have integrity Be honest

What I didn’t know and wish I had of learned as a young child or even 10 years ago would have made a huge impact of the direction of my life and many choices. I had the gift of manifesting whatever I wanted, but without structure and direction I wasted a lot of my talent.

5 Things I Wish I Had Learned 10 Years Ago

The first thing I wish I had learned was to value my gifts. I am enough.

When I moved into my first apartment, I remember thinking to myself now that I have my own apartment, furniture, and TV, someone would want to date me. When that memory came back to me 10 years ago, it was a revelation. I thought people would only love me if I had stuff, money, or could do something for them. This I did learn from my mom. Love was conditional. It took most of my adult life to realize this was not optimal for me.

The second thing I wished I had learned 10 years ago was to elevate my business, my relationships. It takes a team. I was taught to always do things myself if I wanted it done right or at all. My parents provided education until university, a roof over my head, and food. The rest was up to me.

I did not know how to receive or even ask for help. To me, it was a sign of weakness. If someone was trying to help me, I was suspicious. It was only after working with some of the wealthiest men in the world that I learned the key to success is to delegate.

They taught me to delegate all jobs that you could hire someone to do to free up my time to create and look for new opportunities. I fought this tooth and nail, I kept creating and attracting what I knew. I hired people who said they could do a job and then they would not, and I would end up doing the task myself. I was so busy doing the time-consuming work in my business, I basically bought myself a job instead of creating systems to elevate my practice and my ability to help and support others on a global scale.

All relationships take work, but it is a team effort.

The third thing I wish I knew is there is a window for every opportunity.

I was handed so many opportunities on a platter working with teams, athletes, celebrities. I respected their privacy and would not ask for a testimonial for my business. When I was working with Waylon Jennings, it was his third appointment, Waylon said to me, “do you know who I am?” I said yes.

I was the first person or professional that did not ask him for a photo or an autograph, or even ask about his life. I was there for him, not what he did.

I do remember when I went to visit him in the hospital, he was really not feeling well and the nurses wanted him to sing. And he did, it exhausted him and they didn’t even notice. I didn’t want to be that type of person.

Waylon offered to send my mom a signed picture complementing me, and he did. My mom gave it back to me. I am happy I have it.

The fourth thing I wish I knew was that my concussions and ADHD could have been resolved with a simple neurotransmitter. My brain now is better than when I was a kid. I would have made different choices and had more stable and loving relationships. I am grateful to have had all the experiences I’ve had, but life would have been easier. However, this inspired me to create the treatment protocols to support others who are struggling after concussion or simply with ADHD.

The fifth thing I wish I knew is that I would have been a good parent. It took taking care of so many children, adults, and clients to understand I have the patience of Job and the skill set. I did have the opportunity to help raise two beautiful little girls, but they were not mine and I had to let them go. Not before I made sure they were empowered to make their own choices. Their parents were like mine; I had the skillset to offer some guidance on how to not only survive but thrive.

As they say, hindsight is 20/20. Every experience and journey lead us to where we are today. I am grateful for all the opportunities and the people who I know and now let support me to take my business and life to the next level. I can truly say I look forward to taking time off, sitting by the beach, make passive income, and relax. I am enough.