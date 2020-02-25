Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I am blessed with new friends.

I am grateful.

I was introduced to Michael by a mutual friend, and I found out Michael was on the Sopranos and was an Associate Producer of “A Wrestling Christmas Miracle,” just by talking to him I saw how many talents he had. The day we met he sang Sopranos to me, talked to me about his passion for acting, achieving in both theater and film. Michael is an amazing husband, I got the opportunity to meet his wonderful wife and his two children, he has a beautiful family. He is one of the few people I know who will pick up the phone when you call him, not send you a text message, even if he cannot talk to you, he will pick up the phone and say, “I’ll call you back,” with his deep metallic voice.  Most recently, Michael was involved with assisting our mutual friend on a project that involved benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project, meeting with Mr. Richardson at the Soprano Convention to talk about the project. He is simply one of a kind. He is an inspiring and enlightened human being and I am honored to know such a wonderful man. I am lucky to call him a friend.

    Thalia Alexiou, "49 Years After" A psychic mystical drama about a NY Holistic Therapist, and her clairvoyant childhood in Greece.

    Thalia Alexiou is a US citizen born in Greece. She lives and works as an alternative medicine therapist and a spiritual coach in New Jersey. She is a self-improvement and life coaching seminar instructor in the US and Europe. She is the author of three books Gratitude=Increase, a self improvement workbook, The Three Dreams, a children's book and 49 Years After, a novel and script in pre-production as a feature film.  Her personalized, handmade Mala energy bead necklaces can be found on Amazon.

