I am at my end, and I love every moment of it.

2019 was a turning point.

Turning 22 was hard enough with a full time job and balancing my degree. Along the way I lost people, got my heart broken and was almost ready to take my life. I was at my end.

But hey, the end of a season does equate to a level up of this game called life right?

“Change is the law of life, and those who look only to the past and present are certain to miss the future” -John F. Kennedy

Life’s ever changing seasons might leave you battered and down, but here are 3 things I learned at my end. It changed my life.

1. Have faith in yourself.

Of course it’s easier said than done. I looked in the mirror and picked at every flaw. The things I said to myself were so demeaning that one day I snapped. Writing down my accomplishments, every single one of them made me see that I am made for so much more. You are made for so much more. Woke up and got dressed, and headed to work even though you dreaded it? You go, girl! We undermine our little steps and look at the big ones when we should celebrate everything. Have faith that you are moving forward towards your purpose every day, you’ll get there.

2. Find your family

And I do not mean your immediate family only. I mean the ones that see your beauty even when you can’t see it for yourself. These individuals will pull you out of your dark space, speak sense to you and will never leave your side as you level up. They might be your best friends, or they might be some random person that God drops into your life to see you through this season of life. Either way, cherish them. They love you for a reason.

3. Do good, even as you would want others to do good to you.

I found that in good words and grace, even the hardest of hearts are softened. Our response is a mirror of ourselves, and being good, kind, and to give grace when all you want to do is smack them right across their faces shows how far you’ve grown in taking control of your life. That your life is for good, to do good, and to respond in goodness. You’ll be in shock at how the universe responds to this, haha.

I was at the end of me, and I’m so thankful that I pushed forward. Today I can firmly testify, that I’m living my dreams.

Maybe the last season did not turn out how you wanted it to be. Take heart, you’ve grown in strength and grace.

You’re a brand new person and it’s a brand new day.

It’s yours to manifest your purpose.

You got this.

