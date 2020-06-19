I am a Patient not a Consumer: Disturbing Trends in HealthCare

Photo by Natasha Spencer on Pexels.com

Healthcare is transforming before our eyes in such a subtle way that you may not have even noticed— yet.

When organizational leaders talk healthcare these days, they are talking big business and more importantly, money. It’s disturbing that what was once a mission of care is now just dollars and cents.

There has always been a business to medicine without a doubt, but the practice of healthcare was a calling of altruism — a sincere concern about the welfare of other humans. These humans were referred to as “patients.”

This is where semantics becomes very important.

Patients are now being called “consumers” or “customers,” and the relationship between consumers and healthcare organizations is morphing into simple business transactions. The patient (or consumer) brings in the money to buy goods or services (healthcare). In this conceptualization, there is no emphatic element of compassion, altruism, or vulnerability.

Forgive me if I prefer not to see my healthcare as equivalent to getting my car repaired or buying a new appliance or a lawn maintenance. I don’t get that personal, and the consequences aren’t quite as significant.

Healthcare is such a big business that other industries (e.g., insurance companies, department stores, and investment firms) want a piece of the pie. This makes complete sense because healthcare accounts for almost 18% of the gross national product in the United States. What seems to have changed is where the money is going and the competition to capture more of it.

While I do have some appreciation for competition in healthcare, like cost transparency, be assured that I will not base my decision on where to have open heart surgery on cost as a primary factor. I want to live too much.

And, quality is also important, but the way in which quality is measured and reported is so completely flawed (based on governmental bureaucracy) and manipulated that the data are generally meaningless.

When healthcare organizations made the shift to cost transparency and “quality,” they also moved to viewing the patient as a consumer, thus erasing altruistic fidelity in the relationship. It is becoming a data driven relationship even if the data are flawed. It is about following the money.

Cost containment efforts are also super interesting because they seem to be focused on cutting back on the service workforce and payroll of physicians, mid-level providers, nurses, therapists, etc. Because of government and insurance mandates, healthcare providers are now more likely to be employed by healthcare organizations and thus, unable to make independent decisions. They cannot spend more time with patients because they are required to achieve a daily quota. The patients (who are now just consumers) are products on the assembly line.

No one is happy in this scenario.

Healthcare providers are being paid less, worked more, and cut out of decision making because the business agreement is between the customer (who has no clue), the healthcare organization, and the insurance company.

And because there is a lot of money to be made, organizations follow the money. Unfortunately, there is more money to be made seeing healthy, well-funded customers. There is no money in serving the poor and the sick so communities with more health risk are again given the shaft. Because poor people with chronic diseases can’t afford medication and healthy food, their “quality” scores earn less money for organizations.

I hope you can see how and why this is disturbing.

It is interesting that cost-containment savings get re-distributed back into the business in the form of extremely high senior executive salaries and bonuses. But, you say, much of healthcare is non-profit. That is technically true because any profit is reinvested in technology, programs, salaries or bonuses.

Again, forgive me if I don’t want to pay large salaries to people who cut back on service providers in order to hire more accountants and business managers. This is upside down.

I’ve always thought of healthcare as a social contract. I don’t want to be a customer or consumer of healthcare services. I don’t want healthcare conceptualized as big business, and I don’t want to be seen with a dollar sign on my head. When I am sick and vulnerable, I want a compassionate, healing relationship with providers who are empowered to do what is right for me with me.

Food for thought as we continue to argue that America has the best healthcare in the world. Just don’t get sick.