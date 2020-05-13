I am a Geode

In this video I am offering a few techniques and materials to create meaningful mandalas that you can color in, plus a journal writing prompt on how to grow and honor your intuition.

Geodes are my favorite metaphor at the moment. They are boring “gray rocks” at first glance, however, if you were to slice it in half, you would find all of these beautiful crystals. Dr. Ramani just shared a video on the concept of going “gray rock” in the presence of narcissism.

It sounds more like a useful people skill and life coping strategy that does not demand revolving my entire existence around making a run for it, every single time there is a highly toxic or narcissistic person in the mix.

In the comment section, someone made this really beautiful metaphor involving geodes. Please check out Dr. Ramani’s video on going “gray rock”.

This is how I want to move through my life, as “gray rock” as a way of being. I no longer feel a need to make a run for it in the face of narcissism, toxic people, and straight up, pure evil.

I imagine being a geode.

I have a solid gray surface and just look like a boring gray rock in the face of a toxic person. On the inside however, I have all of these beautiful crystal formations that only I know about, and have direct access to.

What a superpower to always be sitting quietly within myself, mindful, impervious, and simply, unbothered. This is my place to meditate, be mindful, 100% present in the moment, and hold onto my thoughts and emotions in the face of attempted boundary violation with an abusive person.

I would no longer need external validation, good, bad, indifferent from anybody but myself.

I can move through my life with ease and stop getting pulled into duality in any situation.

I can build a career in my industry of choice and not feel a need to run from anything toxic.

I can engage with family and feel safe, so I can be at peace with my elderly parents and behave like a grown adult, no matter what is happening.

From this place of discernment, I can immediately tell the difference between a situation I should cut all ties with, ASAP, or perhaps come to the realization that I am not in any crisis, and it is very possible to manage and negotiate boundaries and relationships, even with some of the most difficult personalities.