I am a Geode

This is how I want to move through my life, as “gray rock” as a way of being. I no longer feel a need to make a run for it in the face of narcissism, toxic people, and straight up, pure evil.

Beautiful geode - insignificant outside and amazing inside - sold as souvenirs in Morocco
In this video I am offering a few techniques and materials to create meaningful mandalas that you can color in, plus a journal writing prompt on how to grow and honor your intuition.

Geodes are my favorite metaphor at the moment. They are boring “gray rocks” at first glance, however, if you were to slice it in half, you would find all of these beautiful crystals. Dr. Ramani just shared a video on the concept of going “gray rock” in the presence of narcissism.

It sounds more like a useful people skill and life coping strategy that does not demand revolving my entire existence around making a run for it, every single time there is a highly toxic or narcissistic person in the mix.

In the comment section, someone made this really beautiful metaphor involving geodes. Please check out Dr. Ramani’s video on going “gray rock”.

I imagine being a geode.

I have a solid gray surface and just look like a boring gray rock in the face of a toxic person. On the inside however, I have all of these beautiful crystal formations that only I know about, and have direct access to.

What a superpower to always be sitting quietly within myself, mindful, impervious, and simply, unbothered. This is my place to meditate, be mindful, 100% present in the moment, and hold onto my thoughts and emotions in the face of attempted boundary violation with an abusive person.

  • I would no longer need external validation, good, bad, indifferent from anybody but myself.
  • I can move through my life with ease and stop getting pulled into duality in any situation.
  • I can build a career in my industry of choice and not feel a need to run from anything toxic.
  • I can engage with family and feel safe, so I can be at peace with my elderly parents and behave like a grown adult, no matter what is happening.

From this place of discernment, I can immediately tell the difference between a situation I should cut all ties with, ASAP, or perhaps come to the realization that I am not in any crisis, and it is very possible to manage and negotiate boundaries and relationships, even with some of the most difficult personalities.

Juliette 33°, Therapeutic Art Life Coach at 33° Degrees of Juliette

I am Juliette 33°

I am a Therapeutic Art Life Coach and Writer born in NYC. I typically go by my beloved pen name, Juliette 33°. As an adoptee and survivor of the NYC foster care system, helping people to move beyond trauma via innate creativity is my primary focus. I would like to serve my community with cost effective life coaching solutions using art, journaling, and archetypes. Book a FREE coaching session on my website. Get to know Juliette 33°on my blog 33° Degrees of Juliette and check out a Audio eBook Therapeutic Art course entitled "Finding Your Inner Compass".

I have a BA in Art Therapy and I am officially certified as a Therapeutic Art Life Coach as of 2020. I obtained my CERTIFICATION from Transformation Academy. This course is also accredited by internationally recognized Continuing Professional Development Standards Agency (Provider No: 50134). I teach art making techniques and journaling exercises using Mandalas, color association, and other universal symbols as a guide to tap into innate creativity, build self awareness, change outdated behavior patterns, and find that inner compass we all have to move in the direction of happiness and inner peace. Archetypes are my first language and they can be very powerful. For anyone interested in working with Tarot cards I have been working with them for over 20 years.

