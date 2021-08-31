I Am a First-Generation Entrepreneur in America – Here’s How I Did It

​​​​​​Growing up in a rural village called Razole in South India, one of my fondest memories is going with my father to the coconut and agricultural paddy farms. Our house was home to an extended family. My two sisters and I would gather on weekends to listen to my grandmother recount the greatest ancient epics in world literature, such as “Mahabharat” and “Ramayan” and tales of the legendary prince of Ayodhya, Rama. It was these great stories and the positive influences of my many family members that set me on the path to becoming a successful entrepreneur in America.

A Family Affair

Religious and family get-togethers are where I learned the values of respecting elders, the art of sharing, and the joy of togetherness.

My father had an unmistakable aura of confidence and positive energy about him. My grandmother’s bedtime stories taught me about the importance of willpower and grit, but perhaps even more crucially, my father instilled in me the principles of always standing by the truth and for what’s right even if those around you seem to be working against you.

He also inspired me to believe that everyone has the power to define and steer their life journey and that how – and if – you make it depends on the goals you set for yourself and your ability to persevere.

My father made me open a bank account at a young age. He taught me the fundamentals of finance and stressed the importance of saving early and often and the power of compound interest. Needless to say, these lessons were invaluable as I continued on the path to running my own businesses.

The shoots of my entrepreneurship were sown when I grew older. I was a student and living with my uncle, who ran an Indian PVC pipe manufacturing company. By observing my uncle, I learned the core principles and mechanics of owning and growing a successful business. I also began to understand the mental “muscle” you need to build and flex to succeed if you choose this path.

What I learned from closely observing my uncle’s business journey is that entrepreneurship is about believing in what most people don’t; seeing possibilities others can’t; dreaming more than what many think is practical; sometimes risking more than what others think is safe; embracing your constraints; working consistently rather than occasionally; continually recalibrating your targets, and looking inward for your sources of motivation.

Coming to America

I moved to the U.S. in 1999 to continue the entrepreneurship journey I had begun back in India. In my over 13 years of experience as an entrepreneur, I’ve dabbled in many ventures – everything from financial consulting and renewable energy to construction, real estate, and hospitality. I’ve seen some great successes as well as some spectacular failures (a couple of which brought me to the brink of bankruptcy).

​​Yes, I might have lived on the edge, taking not only the risks that come with starting and running a business but also those that come with doing so in a different country, especially one as fast-paced as the U.S. But I believe that it’s because of – rather than in spite of – those mistakes and failures that I learned one of the most important lessons in business: Always have a solid financial plan to support the business plan.

Further, I learned that the world moves forward with only the enthusiasts and the optimists in tow. To illustrate what I mean, consider the magnificent novel “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Through this novel, Fitzgerald suggests that the American Dream cannot be fully attained because those who believe in it are constantly striving for something better than themselves.

This encapsulates the mantra by which I choose to live. So, I’m constantly stepping ahead. I’m on to the next phase of my entrepreneurship journey, and I couldn’t be more excited.

It’s All About Attitude, Not Aptitude

My message to any other first-generation entrepreneurs starting in a new country: ​​Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.

Follow your intuition, build a team that shares your vision, prepare for financial challenges regardless of “fail-proof” business plans, and never blame others for your failures. And, while “deep work” matters, don’t forget to enjoy the entrepreneurship journey. Another valuable and cautionary lesson we can learn from “The Great Gatsby” is that being too focused on the American Dream could distract you from living in the moment. Life is a short but beautiful ride, so make the most of every day and enjoy every second.