I Always Attract the Wrong’uns!

Okay, let’s get a common idea straight, right from the very beginning: the human mind doesn’t have a secret transmitter of some sort that alerts every serial philanderer, closet alcoholic, those already committed or any other undesirable individual that a gullible target is close by. It just doesn’t, no matter how much you want to believe it! It’s nothing to do with pheromones, hormones or any other type of mones, either.

Oh, all right then, so somehow another you always end up with the same old same old that has your mother rolling her eyes and muttering that she wonders what on earth you see in this latest disastrous liaison. So, what’s going on, if it’s not some secret signal that the rest of the world knows about, but you somehow never discovered? Well, there is a secret, but you might want to dismiss it immediately… you are attracted to them! And somehow, without knowing it, you’ve advertised that fact. Now, there can be a dozen and one reasons why that should be the case but here are some of the most common ones:

You want to be totally different from your stuffy and boring parents and so you seek out those individuals who are flashy, adventurous and exciting. And irresponsible.

Maybe you lack confidence, so you go for the needy type who makes you feel important because they can’t live without you. And drain you of emotion.

Perhaps you like the idea of being a saviour in some way and so seek out the hurt, frail, and damaged that will revere you for changing their life. Then leave you.

It can be darker… if you grew up with dysfunction it can be an ingrained but invisible need to find more of the same. This is why children of alcoholics so often marry alcoholics, for instance.

It can be difficult to kick the habit but it’s not impossible, as long as you never underestimate the power of the subconscious. It doesn’t give a fig for what you consciously want to happen – it has its own agenda and is pretty much unstoppable in following it, even though you might have no idea how it does that. So, you have to change the programme and the first step is in recognising the truth of an oft-quoted fact: if you keep on doing what you’ve always done, you’ll keep on getting what you’ve always got. We won’t worry about the reasons behind what’s going on and neither will we go into the intricacies of the workings of subconscious… we’ll just set about changing the way that programme has been working. There’s some preparation to do first though.

Discard any daft idea that you must somehow deserve what you’ve been getting – the subconscious really does not work like that.

Notice how you feel when you think about past relationships, and make it vivid. If it feels really rubbish, that’s fine, because it’s the only way to tell the subconscious that you don’t want more of the same. This is ‘the old’ .

. Now think how you would like to feel in a relationship, and make it vivid. The better it is – sexy, joyful, safe, happy or whatever – the more you’re telling your subconscious what you want. This is ‘the new’ .

. This one’s a bit tricky. Think about a day in the future where you’re remembering meeting ‘the one’ and it feels fantastic. This ‘remembering something that hasn’t happened yet’ might seem a bit strange but it tells your subconscious you want something worth keeping!

Now, repeating this routine (you’ll need to learn it and remember it) using ‘the old’, ‘the new’ and ‘the one’ a few times – you can do it just before you go to sleep – will gradually condition your subconscious to getting what you want instead of what you hate!

Think of ‘the old’ and immediately freeze it solid – when you get it right, the uncomfortable feelings just stop. Look at ‘the old’ frozen memory as if from the outside for a moment or two, then drag ‘the new’, all vibrant and alive, in front of it. Dive straight into that scene and for a moment actually be there in your mind, actually feeling ‘the new’. Hold it in your mind as strongly as you possibly can while you count to five and then immediately… Jump forward to that day in the future when you’re remembering meeting ‘the one’ – it doesn’t matter that this hasn’t happened yet, because it’s all about conditioning your subconscious to track down the relationship you really want! Stay there for a count of ten, then bring your mind back to wherever you are for a moment or two before going back to step 2, repeating four or five times.

You probably won’t feel very much different at first (though if you do, just enjoy it!) but you will gradually notice that you’re looking at a different type of person… it will change the way you feel and the way you actually are so that you send those ‘come to me’ signals to a ‘keeper’!

And you know what? The most amazing thing is that they’ll be looking at you, too!

©Terence Watts, 2020