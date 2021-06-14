I Agree With Albert Einstein

Insanity I am sure you would agree is a strong word and conjures up for you all kinds of thoughts. Perhaps you think jumping out of a plane is insane or people who go rock climbing without safety equipment are crazy. Perhaps you think people who spend all their time in the gym are a little odd or people who work in an office all day in a job they hate are mad.

For me, insanity is like what the great man Albert Einstein said, doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. We have all done it and can relate to this in one way or another. Let’s take the example of being in a relationship. This couple has not been getting along well for a while; they have been arguing on and off the weeks.

They are both miserable, sad and frustrated. They are bewildered why their relationship is going from bad to worse. They both want things to change, but no one is doing anything different. They are both reacting the same way they always do and no surprise they end up getting the same result. For some, this kind of relationship can go on for a lifetime, and all that has happened is nothing has changed.

Thinking a different result will appear without any change from either party is insanity.

No different if someone is trying to lose weight, they keep eating the same foods, stay at the same activity level and expect to stand on the scales and miraculously it is a going to show lower figure. It does not take a brilliant mind like Einstein to figure out what is affecting your result.

Not Rocket Science

It is not rocket science but an area many of us miss, actually most of us. We continue doing the same things over and over again, expecting things to change. We can be caught in a trap, and many people can spend a lifetime with little or no awareness of how their behaviours are affecting the quality of their life. Change comes from becoming aware of the results you are creating. Whether you like these results or not, it will be down to you. Quite a hard pill for some to swallow, however, this is where you have the power. Once you accept you have created this now you are ready to begin creating what you desire.

Get To Know Yourself

Begin by getting to know yourself. Things that bother you wind you up or you find you overreact to are the perfect places to start. Ask yourself, “I wonder why I am reacting like this?” Not an opportunity to judge or berate yourself; this is the time to figure out what is going on. Equally, delve a bit deeper and find out why you like doing certain things and not others.

Listen to what you are saying to yourself, is there is a negative thought? Once you have the awareness you now have a choice. Do I continue as I have always been or can I do something different? We all have habitual habits and behaviours, deep inside us, and often we do not know why we react the way we do.

Once you begin to open yourself to different questions, new answers will reveal themselves. It will take time, but opening your heart and mind to the possibilities is always the best place to begin the process of change. Good luck!