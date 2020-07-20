Hypnosis for golf. Tiger Woods and other legendary golfers have used it for a reason -HYPNOSIS WORKS!

According to Time Magazine, “When Woods was a teenager, he worked with a hypnotist to help place his mind in the proverbial zone.” As a golf hypnotist, I can help you get in the ZONE and up your golf game.

How Does Hypnosis Work?

I’m working with someone on his golf game now and he has been in two stage hypnosis shows, so he knew how powerful hypnosis is, yet he knew that besides being entertaining, it can be very helpful with shifting mindset – especially with golf, as it is a mental game.

Think of our brain like an iceberg – the 10% you see above the water represents our conscious mind and the 90% below represents the subconscious mind. The subconscious mind is where our real power lies and hypnosis is how we can access it. Have you ever driven somewhere and on arrival, you can’t remember the drive? That is called highway hypnosis, because while you were off in your conscious mind mulling over something that happened or worrying about something that might happen, your subconscious mind kept you safely driving.

In my sessions, I do an exercise with clients to have them experience how the imagination truly is the language of the subconscious mind. The subconscious is where habits, beliefs and behaviors lie.

How Can Hypnosis Improve Your Golf Game?

We can program in all the suggestions we want about how to play great golf, but unless and until we discover and heal the root cause, all the visualizations of the perfect golf swing are not going to work. That is why most hypnosis audios that you can buy won’t help you. You can read all the golf magazines, buy the most expensive golf clubs and balls, take lessons with the best golf coaches in the world, but you’ve got to clear those mental blocks in order to play great golf.

I am working with two golfers right now and their root causes are very different. One has deep seated memories of shame and embarrassment from childhood – what I like to call “small t” traumas. He’s able to play up to his ability when he is at the range, but as soon as he steps onto the golf course, he gets a pit in his stomach and it feels like a ball is lodged in his throat. Each time this happens he feels more stress and anxiety. I’m excellent at helping calm stress and anxiety – literally I wrote the book on it – “Goodbye Anxiety, Hello Freedom.”

I have him now, not just visualizing, but FEELING as if he’s having 4 hours of bliss…his swing easy, free flowing, everything clicking, laughing out loud at how well he is playing. I’m quite confident that the next time he steps on the course, that is exactly how he will play. It will feel smooth and oily, with a strong hit and watch as it goes right down the middle. How awesome!

Originally published at StephanieDalfonzo.com