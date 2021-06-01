Hybrid Work Model: How to Make It Easy

In other words, organizations are now trying to combine remote work and merge it with an in-person component. This way, they will be able to utilize their existing office spaces properly now that employees are able to work in the office, just, as they used to do so, before the COVID 19 era. Let us see how we can get the hybrid model to work as efficiently as possible:

The Remote First Method

In this system, companies choose to go remote-first. This means that their corporate actions are roughly akin to a fully remote-operated company barring a few exceptions. They have their own offices and regularly maintain them as well. This is a space that the employees use, as and when required. Some companies do not allow the same flexibility to all of their staff. I.e. Some workers have to show up for work, day in and day out, while others are given leave to work from home. This holds particularly true if the nature of their job requires their actual physical presence, at the workplace.

For example, a plant maintenance technician will need to be at the premises to carry on his work. Yes, remote-first models tend to look different for everyone and their application differs from company to company. For instance, now even translators can move remotely and offer remote interpreting from their homes. However, the core premise remains the same. The company acts as a fully remote company by default with only a few employees showing up. While the others are spread out over their respective time zones. and depend on their respective online communication systems.

This approach allows the workforce to relocate away from their respective offices. Many people with English speaking jobs could work from abroad as well. Some employees might want to take advantage of Portugal Golden Visa opportunities and commit to their work from Portugal. But at the same time, the company is able to keep its office space for every employee who values it or is not able to work from home due to any number of reasons. Sometimes workers living with young kids or extended families may not be able to give their hundred percent while working from home. Other than that, they might not have the relevant equipment such as PCs or necessary machinery to work from home.

Office-Occasional

Many companies are more than eager to jump right back on the office bandwagon the moment the pandemic’s intensity abates, even slightly. These business organizations may set up their own individualized hybrid models that we refer to as ‘office-occasional.’ Here, the core idea is that the employees would have to come to work at least a few times every week, on average. This method essentially uses the office as a means of offline and in-person collaboration and it blends it with solo work. In such a scenario, office staffers are allowed to pick and choose their office workdays and timings. It may be 2 days onsite and 3 days offsite or anything else devised by the management of the company.

Coworking Spaces

Coworking spaces are also a really great idea when it comes to a hybrid workplace. They offer all the advantages of a professional work environment without any home-based distractions. At the same time, they are free from office politics and senior management issues of a corporate office. They do not have dress codes and neither are senior managers breathing down the necks of their subordinates. All in all, it is the best of both worlds. As it is, coworking spaces can work for people in different fields, including the cannabis industry. It is the ideal space for cannabis entrepreneurs who partner with distinguished firms such as Argonaut Advisors, or even cannabis freelance writers who use these spaces to write about this booming industry.

Conclusion

Remote work is the need of the times. However, it is not the ‘one size fits all’ solution that people thought it was, and there are plenty of better options available. A hybrid working space is a great way to eliminate the distractions of working from home while taking care of work tasks in a professional manner.