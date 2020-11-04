Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hustle to overcome worries

Good things happen to those who hustle - Anais NIN

Hustle – Working rapidly, work aggressive. Usually everyone hustle to earn money. Students hustle to make money while learning, In case of adults if they don’t have enough income they hustle to get more income. Not only to earn money, hustling also make us free from our worries. None of the human being in the world without worries, everyone has anything to worry about.

Instead of feeling sad… concentrate on your work, turn your mind in working. Working hard, working aggressive make us to forget everything. Worrying won’t bring anything for us other than health issues. Starting from headache to heart problems. Instead of worrying, focus on work. Hustling makes us to earn money and by earning money you can make your family happy and satisfied. Think my dear friends forget your worries in life and start hustling to overcome everything and live a satisfied life.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

