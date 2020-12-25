Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hustle till you could…

Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle - Abraham Lincoln

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Bees a little insect you never see them taking rest.. it often buzzing, goes from one flower to another flower to collect honey and store it. There are many people similar to bees. Keep on working here and there. Doing hard work and save money for their life, for their future. There is fact that hustle over take challenge. Hustlers grab every opportunity that comes to them.

Everyone has lot of talents, especially hidden talents just bring out everything and start hustling. We can hustle till our health is good, we hustle till we are energetic. Hustle like bees, ants.. just keep moving, keep doing. Hustling not only gives you enough earning. It also helps you to learn many life skills, being discipline and most you won’t get distracted. You never waste your time by doing unwanted stuff. By hustling you could see much self improvement. You work for the worth. Never stop hustling, never stop working. Hustle until you no longer need to introduce yourself.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

