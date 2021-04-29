Hurt None…

Basically our days filled with many emotions. We express according to our present situation. The important fact here is though we are facing struggles our days are bad we should not hurt anyone. We should never use harsh words, abusive words towards others, it not only harm others but its affects a good relationship between you two.

Hurting others might a fun for someone but one you will get back. You are accountable for your attitudes. We never gain anything by hurting, other than we are adding our curse. Better remember this fact before you hurt others.

Do what makes you happy without hurting others

Trying to be happy is nothing wrong, But it shouldn’t be at the cost of hurting others Akhila Chinni