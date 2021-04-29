Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Hurt None…

Your Success is not real if you succeed through hurting others - Isaac Dani

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Basically our days filled with many emotions. We express according to our present situation. The important fact here is though we are facing struggles our days are bad we should not hurt anyone. We should never use harsh words, abusive words towards others, it not only harm others but its affects a good relationship between you two.

Hurting others might a fun for someone but one you will get back. You are accountable for your attitudes. We never gain anything by hurting, other than we are adding our curse. Better remember this fact before you hurt others.

Do what makes you happy without hurting others

Trying to be happy is nothing wrong, But it shouldn’t be at the cost of hurting others

Akhila Chinni

Live and allow others to live, hurt no one

Life is to live for all living beings

– Mahavira

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    how to say no without hurting someone feelings
    Community//

    how to say no without hurting someone feelings

    by aditya gohel
    Community//

    Don’t hurt others..

    by Ganga Jp
    Community//

    Growth Mindset and Gratefulness

    by Elaine Hamilton

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.