Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Hurry, you will miss your bus!

The ride that will change your life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
the bus that brought me to life
Here is my bus! - Photo by Lucie Petrelis

Nowadays, there is a significant emphasis on how much time we spend in front of a screen to watch something or scroll on social media. This practice is being criticized as worthless and unproductive. Often we hear that we are constantly on our screens, wasting our time. There is even an app informing us if our screening time has increased or decreased the past week. Encouraging us to celebrate the decreased time. Fair enough, since, indeed, we tend to lose track of our scrolling time easily.

We live in an era where a huge priority has been given on how not to lose time. How to do things faster and more effectively. Everything is moving and changing by the minute. Be more productive, more efficient, more everything. But what about the time we spend or waste being stuck in our heads, thinking about the past or worrying about the future? Where is this time going? Is it somehow counting, or is it lost in the black hole along with the single socks and the Tupperware lids? Is it helping us, or is it delaying us from receiving whatever we want from our life?

Assuming there was an app with the ability to monitor and evaluate when we are stuck in our heads, what would it show? How often during the day would we receive a red alert blinking as fast as possible, notifying us that our life is in danger and warning us that our heads are about to explode due to overwhelm? How often would the app show a soft green light meaning that we feel peaceful and calm? Or a purple color revealing that we feel excited?

This internal brain-behavior of overthinking didn’t start due to new technologies but rather when we stopped being a child and allowed all these thoughts to take over. Before that, we were just there, by simply existing and often giggling for reasons that today wouldn’t make any sense. We didn’t worry about anything else than the present moment – what to play with, the next new thing to explore or climb on, how everything feels, tastes, or smells. And since we forgot how to do that, we became miserable creatures and hostages of our own thoughts. This is enduring for years, decades, or even for our entire lives. And then, one day, the wisdom of life finally finds us, but we realize that now it’s too late, too late to live, too late to explore, and too late to be.

We spend so much of our time thinking about things that we cannot change from the past or things out of our control since we cannot predict the future. We lose the total power of the only one thing that we have the ability to impact, which is the present moment through these small and meaningful decisions that we choose to take or not to take.

Across my window, while sitting safely on my couch at home, I can see the city bus passing by every 15 minutes. I could be thinking about one thousand things at the same time. Trying to solve the unsolvable in my head. Random thoughts spinning around, making me a prisoner within my own body. Letting all this poison virtually run through each of my cells: Am I good enough? Am I smart enough? Am I beautiful enough? Am I funny enough? Am I interesting enough? Am I desirable enough? Am I worthy of love? When that person said that thing the other day, did they mean this or that? Did I do or say the right thing? Have I done enough in my life to make my parents proud? Does she really love me? Will she ever leave me? Do my friends truly value my friendship? Will I lose my job? Or how could I even think that I have any ability to impact this world in any way? Who would want to listen to whatever I have to say? Who do I think I am even to have an opinion?

I let myself drown and suffocate in all the possible faces of fear, fear of rejection, fear of failure, fear of being judged, fear of existence, and of course, the majestic fear of all, fear of not being loved and appreciated for who I am.

And while all these thoughts appear like uninvited guests while my home is a mess, and at the speed of light consuming all my brain and body energy, the bus is still passing by. And this bus is proof that life goes on. It has been going on already for so long and will continue much longer after me. This bus is not waiting, and life moves on with or without me on it. And this same bus made me realize that it’s up to me to decide if I will get on my ride and take myself to the life I want to live and be the person I want to become. Or stay motionless and passive in my head.

The thought of the bus passing by became a permanent reminder that so is life, and I started to pay more attention and attribute to it the ability to bring me back to my present. Now I imagine people on the bus going somewhere or returning from somewhere, realizing that they are in continual movement. And made me wonder, what can I do to move forward as well? What is the one thing I can do right now to bring me closer to how I want to feel? Even if that feeling is simple such as relax, sit, and breathe mindfully. This bus takes me out of my head and brings me to some action or awareness that makes me feel unprecedently good. I put aside all the things that I cannot control and focus only on what I have the ability to change right now. Is it to straighten my posture? Is it to put my attention on that little spider that decided to live with us? Is it to stand up, walk up to her, and tell her that I love her? Is it to write an article with the hope of supporting someone? Is it to cook a fantastic meal that would bring us closer together?

I consciously decided to be the driver of my own life and take myself to wherever I want to be or go. There is no one else that can or should be driving my bus. I control all my thoughts and forbid them from taking me away from the only thing that is truly mine: my now and how I want to live it.

I can celebrate the victory of being less in my head and more in my life every day. And I am aware that this time has increased by a lot, even if there isn’t an app to confirm it. The proof is how happy I feel, not some moments in my life but as a general state. You don’t believe that it’s possible? I challenge you to try! Get out of your head and look around you. The bus won’t wait for you. Take whatever imaginary bus is available in your mind or site: city, regional, intercity, or hop-on hop-off. But take that bus. You don’t want to miss your ride.

As I was writing those words to you, I glanced and saw three buses passing by, and I spent that time doing what I love so much. If I manage to impact even one person reading this to get out of their head and take their lives into their own hands, these three virtual bus rides were worth it!

If only I could take back the hours of my life that I was stuck into my head… Now I have to hurry! No more time to waste. Are you coming?

If you ever bring back to your mind this article, I wish you to remember it as The Bus Analogy!

Lucie from thecomingoutcoaches.com & mslifecoach.com

    Lucie Petrelis

    Lucie Petrelis, Life Coach at thecomingoutcoaches.com

    After resigning from her comfortable but unfulfilling corporate job and while living with multiple sclerosis since the age of 22, she got a wake-up call, which made her wonder if there is more to life than just struggles and surviving. She decided to change her faith by pursuing additional studies and become a life coach (for LGBTQIAS+ individuals thecomingoutcoaches.com and for individuals or your loved one living with multiple sclerosis mslifecoach.com).

    Since a very young age, her passion was to support others while building strong and long-lasting relationships. Her number one key ingredient to happiness is real conversations with others and with herself. Her main question always was: What is it that you want to be happy? And today, as a coach: What do you need to do to accomplish that?

    She believes that having a happy and fulfilling life by being true to yourself should be mandatory and not an option. To achieve that, she focuses on adopting daily practices of self-care at all levels.

    She is that person who believes that no matter your challenges or your story so far, you have unlimited power to transform yourself and your life to whatever you want it to be.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Leading Life in Simple Terms
    Community//

    Leading Life in Simple Terms

    by Allen Mutum
    Community//

    Why Can’t We Put Our Phone Down?

    by Sudeshna Roy
    Unplug & Recharge//

    4 Ways to Fully Disconnect and Recover From a Tough Workday

    by Jory MacKay

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.