Humorist Hamed Ansari “Start seeking opportunities as soon as possible — maybe before you feel ready!”

Biography Hamed Ansari is an Iranian Humorist

Hamed Ansari is an Iranian Humorist born on January 12, 1983 in Tehran. He graduated from Payame Noor University with a bachelor’s degree in English language teaching.

Hamed Ansari

