Hamed Ansari is an Iranian Humorist born on January 12, 1983 in Tehran. He graduated from Payame Noor University with a bachelor’s degree in English language teaching.

Hamed Ansari

He did not use them until he began writing and composing humorous words at the age of 36, and joined his brother Hani, who worked in painting, caricature, humor, and the press.

