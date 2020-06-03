Humes McCoy Aviation Shares How to Get a Grip on Your Flight Nerves

If you find yourself stating this while being forced to book your next flight, you are not alone. An estimated 6.5 percent of the United States population has a fear of flying, otherwise known as aviophobia. Other flying-related anxieties are prevalent in twenty-five percent of the United States population.

Humes McCoy Aviation is an innovative aircraft management company that believes in providing safe and reliable aviation services. They help curtail the hassles associated with commercial air travel. Humes McCoy Aviation provides personalized and straightforward air transportation services to clients, giving them peace of mind as well as the power to fly to countless destinations.

Humes McCoy Aviation provides its clients with unparalleled quality and safety standards. As a part of such measures, Humes McCoy Aviation knows that not everyone is comfortable with flying, so here are five methods to control flight nerves.

Method #1: Breathe

Your breath can be your center peace if you allow it. Elongating your breath is one of the simplest yet most effective breathing techniques when trying to get rid of feelings of unsteadiness. Sit up straight, and try inhaling and exhaling slowly and with a few more seconds tied to each draw.

Method #2: Ride the Wing

If it is turbulence that makes you sweat, try choosing a seat that sits over the wing. This location is the prime place for the smoothest ride on the aircraft.

Method #3: Ten-Second Tension

Force your body into a calm state through a ten-second grip. Whenever you are feeling anxious, sit in an upright position, and place your arms on your seat’s armrests. While maintaining a steady breath, grip your armrests as hard as you can while tightening your stomach and leg muscles. Hold this tense state for ten seconds, then release. Repeat the action two to three more times to help release endorphins.

Method #4: Toe Wiggle

The take-off portion of the flight is the most stressful for many people. When it is time to ascend into the sky, start wiggling your toes for an effective distraction and continue to move them for the next fifty seconds, or however long it takes for the ascend to be complete.

Method #5: Let Go and Replace

In many situations, it is not a bad experience that leads people to fear flying, but rather “what-if” thoughts. Put a stop to anxiety and let go of those worst-case scenario mental images. When you release that negativity, replace your thoughts with phrases of affirmation such as, “I am safe,” or “I am in good hands,” giving comfort and belief that you are the closest thing to okay and safe.

About Humes McCoy Aviation

Humes McCoy Aviation, Inc. is a 19-year aviation service company that helps their clients escape the hassle of travel planning while giving them the ease and reliability of a name they can trust.