Humans are hoarders

Let us accept the fact that humans are hoarders (unlike other animals). Right from the time we were hunter-gatherers to the present day, we have been hoarding stuff. We store food for the next day's consumption and thus the fridge was invented. We love to store extra supplies and hence came the concept of cupboards […]

Let us accept the fact that humans are hoarders (unlike other animals).

Right from the time we were hunter-gatherers to the present day, we have been hoarding stuff. We store food for the next day’s consumption and thus the fridge was invented. We love to store extra supplies and hence came the concept of cupboards & cabinets.

While it isn’t wrong to store things, it certainly isn’t right to hoard in surplus, what’s not needed for immediate or early usage.

Coming to the point of supermarkets going empty of toilet paper & sanitizers, I cannot fathom the paranoia around this. If we need it, others may need it too. There’s no way out unless we all stand together connected and help each other through this crisis.

Operating from a state of lack and fear will only make us weak.The way forward is for us to be kind, compassionate, helpful to others and thankful for all that we have got.

So, the next time you see supplies at the store, don’t buy them all. Remember, somebody else needs them too.

#grateful #humanlife #pandemic #fear #panic #humanity #westandtogether #letmelisten #aware #HumansFirst

Bhavana BP, NLP Practitioner & Coach at www.letmelisten.in

I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

