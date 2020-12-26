Humans and Machines

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The  research includes a survey of 1500 corporations from which new insights are shared on the changes Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will bring to the culture of work.  The book’s main contribution to the growing body of literature is what is referred to as the “missing middle” — that intersection where both man and machine will collaborate, coordinate, and co-exist as one in the workplace.  The challenge is will the labor force, both current, and future, learn the new “fusion” skills necessary to work in the new workplace fast enough to meet industry demands.  The authors cite the growing number of jobs currently in the marketplace without the requisite labor force to fill them due to the skills gap.

The book gives hope to the future of work and entrepreneurship for the under-served as it identifies specific gap opportunities in the missing middle for new ventures, as well as specific skills that can be targeted and accessed by those in the labor force.

As the future of work becomes our present reality, how will we evolve, transition and transform?

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

