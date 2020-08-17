Humanity in Houston

Humanity is treating someone with kindness, mercy, sympathy. I learnt this lesson from my friends when I lived in Houston, Texas. Due to official work my husband went to Chicago and stayed for few months. I am with my two children stayed in Houston under the care of my friends. When my husband was there he’ll take care of everything. I don’t know driving, not went outside alone. My friends did everything me…starting with the basic needs, school visits, doctor visit, taking my kids to the park everything.

One day my younger son who completed just one year…woke up in the morning but he couldn’t open his eyes, both the eyelids got swollen. I am shocked and stumbled, call my husband first he booked a cab for me to visit our pediatrician. My elder son went to school, I am with my friend who stayed with me took my little one to the pediatrician office. There our pediatrician told, as he didn’t open his eyes yet we should take many test and have to admit in hospital. My god no words from me…my friend who came with me gave mental support, call my husband explained everything & from there to hospital it took 20 mins to reach there. My little one undergone so many test there…very pathetic !! Half day gone in testing, later they started medication. Doctor told us to stay one night for observation. I informed my husband and friends about this. I asked one my friend Kalyani to pick up my elder from school and keep with her until I come back.

My friend who came with me is working home, she have to login but in the emergency she didn’t take laptop with her. She asked permission from her officials and stayed with me for long time. After few hours all of my friends visited hospital, did the needed help for me as well as gave me physical & mental strength. Not only that single day, that six months I am in my friends shadow.