Human Flourishing In The Age Of Technology

Artificial Intelligence is having an enormous impact on our global society in myriad ways. There are many deep and complex questions about AI and data ethics that will engage leaders — not only in technology — about this field far into the future. From a unique perspective, the Bishop of Oxford, offers his insight and wisdom about AI and human flourishing. His is a journey to unlock the unique role of the Church in helping understand how artificial intelligence may be deployed and managed across a range of industries that already impact everyone one of us.