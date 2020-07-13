Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Human Flourishing In The Age Of Technology

What does it mean to be human? How can we promote human flourishing in a digital world?

By

Artificial Intelligence is having an enormous impact on our global society in myriad ways. There are many deep and complex questions about AI and data ethics that will engage leaders — not only in technology — about this field far into the future. From a unique perspective, the Bishop of Oxford, offers his insight and wisdom about AI and human flourishing. His is a journey to unlock the unique role of the Church in helping understand how artificial intelligence may be deployed and managed across a range of industries that already impact everyone one of us.

    Richard Sergay

    Richard Sergay is an award-winning veteran network television journalist and senior media executive who spent much of his career at ABC News. He reported on major domestic and international stories for World News, Nightline and Good Morning America and ABC Radio. Richard completed a six-year assignment as Bureau Chief and Correspondent based in South Africa covering the end of White rule and Apartheid, as well as the release of Nelson Mandela from prison and the ensuing peace negotiations. After the South Africa assignment, Richard began a new beat for ABC News – the first for any major network --  focused on the digital revolution unfolding in the U.S.

