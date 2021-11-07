Human Flourishing and What It Means for the World

In this episode we turn to an array of global luminaries in a broad range of fields such as psychology, technology, education, spirituality, and the arts to get their perspective on what flourishing means and what a flourishing world could look like in specific areas like Education, Gender Equality, Food Security, and Climate Change. In this video created by award-winning journalist @RichardSergay, We hear from a variety of thought leaders including African human rights activist Hafsat Abiola; co-inventor of the Internet Dr. Vint Cerf; founder of The Chopra Foundation Dr. Deepak Chopra; Bishop of Oxford Rt Revd Dr. Steven Croft; President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The Honorable Shirley Ann Jackson; AGRA President Dr. Agnes Kalibata; internationally acclaimed musician and advocate of American culture Wynton Marsalis; first woman president of Ireland and chair of The Elders Mary Robinson; Yale University cognitive scientist Professor Laurie Santos; and OECD education leader Andreas Schleicher.